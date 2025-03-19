Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Come Join the BHCA for Love Your Block 2025!

The Beacon Hill Civic Association will be participating in the 2025 Love Your Block event organized by the City of Boston on Saturday, April 12th, from 9am to 12 noon.

Marianne Salza Photo

Beacon Hill residents Elisabeth and Ramsay Fretz enjoying Love Your Block 2023.

Come meet us in front of CVS to pick up gloves and trash bags or to borrow a trash picker. We’ll be working all over the neighborhood, and in the Phillips Street Play Area and the Myrtle Street Playground. We’ll have goodies for the most bags filled!

Call the office at 617-227-1922 if you’d like to participate!

Upcoming Meetings

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, April 2nd, 6:00pm via Zoom

Save the Date!

The Beacon Hill Civic Association Annual Meeting for Members will take place on Thursday, May 22nd, at the Hampshire House, with a breakfast beginning at 8am. Invitations to members to follow.

Join the BHCA!

We invite you to join our growing membership of friends – young and old – who are contributing to make life better on the Hill. Your membership allows us to continue our efforts to preserve our unique and historic neighborhood, and your voice adds strength to our mission as advocates for Beacon Hill residents. Join or renew your membership today at bhcivic.org or by calling us at 617-227-1922!