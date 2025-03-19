Boston Lyric Opera April News and Notes

Boston Lyric Opera’S (BLO), April details on mainstage productions, community programs and events at BLO’s Opera and Community Studios in Fort Point. Contact below for photos, interviews, press tickets and more.

Onstage: APR. 4-13

BLO Presents “Carousel”

Nearly a century after its final pre-Broadway tryout at Boston’s Colonial Theatre, Carousel has become one of the most-beloved American theatrical classics of all time. In this 80th anniversary production, creative visionary and BLO Artistic Associate Anne Bogart stages a stunning and evocative take on this Rodgers & Hammerstein gem. Music Director David Angus conducts an exceptional cast featuring Brandie Sutton as Julie Jordan, Edward Nelson as Billy Bigelow, Jamie Barton as Nettie Fowler, and Anya Matanovič as Carrie Pipperidge. April 4-13, 2025 at Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston Street in Boston. Tickets and information here.

Events: Apr. 8 – Free: “Opera Innovators” with Jamie Barton

BLO and Boston Conservatory at Berklee (BoCo) welcome Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano (and Carousel cast member) Jamie Barton for a master class with BoCo students and BLO Emerging Artists, part of the “Opera Innovators Series” on Tue., Apr. 8 @ 7 pm. The series engages field leaders in classes, discussions and more. Barton is among the most popular opera singers in the business. Boston Conservatory’s Seully Hall, 8 Fenway in Boston. Admission FREE; details here.

Apr. 16 – Free: Opera Night at The Bpl “Nature’s Voice”

Nature has inspired generations of composers to write songs celebrating its wonder, lamenting its decline, and imitating its creatures great and small. To honor Earth Day and as part of BLO’s “Rising Waters/Rising Voices” climate awareness initiative, BLO presents a concert and conversation exploring how composers and performers translate experiences of nature into song. Features BLO Head of Music and Chorus Director Brett Hodgdon as moderator, soprano Maggie Finnegan, bass-baritone Zizhao Wang, and pianist Brendon Shapiro. Apr. 16 @ 6-7:30pm. Boston Public Library Central Branch – Rabb Hall, Copley Square, Boston. Admission is FREE; details here.

Apr. 17 – Free: Film Screening of “Inundation District”

Co-presented with Midway Artist Studios and Masary Studios, BLO hosts a free screening of David Abel’s film “Inundation District,” which takes a stark look at the impact of climate change and construction on Boston’s Seaport neighborhood. After the film attendees can stay for a talkback about the film’s themes. Apr. 17 @ 7:30pm; doors open at 7pm. BLO Opera + Community Studios, 15 Channel Center St., Boston. This is a free event.

Apr. 27 – “Arias Aloft: Rising Waters, Rising Voices”

A collaboration between Circus 617, BLO and Opera On Tap Boston, aligned with BLO’s new initiative to bring climate awareness to the forefront, “Arias Aloft: Rising Waters, Rising Voices” features music and movement inspired by humanity’s connection to Earth’s waterways. This all-ages show features vocal acrobatics and physical virtuosity from some of Boston’s leading singers and aerialist performers. Apr. 27 @ 3-5pm. BLO Opera + Community Studios, 15 Channel Center St., Boston. Tickets and info here.

Coming Up: May 3 – Free “Noah’s Flood”

“Noah’s Flood” is based on a 15th-century play recounting a biblical story of one family’s resilience in the face of an earth-shattering storm. Composer Benjamin Britten wrote the opera after experiencing a devastating flood in his coastal hometown; nearly 70 years later, climate change and resilience demands a greater spotlight. Hundreds of Boston-area youth sing alongside BLO artists for this timely, tour-de-force event. Conducted by BLO Music Director David Angus, in collaboration with Boston Children’s Chorus, Boston String Academy, Back Bay Ringers, VOICES Boston, Boston Recorder Orchestra, Community Music Center of Boston, Boston Symphony Orchestra, New England Conservatory Preparatory School and others. Tickets are FREE for this May 3 @ 2p performance at Symphony Hall, but reservations are required. Details here.