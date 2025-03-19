Neighborhood Roundup

Brimmer Street Garage parking spot reportedly sells for $750,000

A parking spot in at the Brimmer Street Garage, just off Storrow Drive, recently sold for $750,000, the Boston Herald first reported.

The garage offers “convenient services such as refueling, car washing, and other concierge options,” according to Cabot & Company’s real estate listing.

West End Museum to sponsor upcoming lecture

The West End Museum. located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7, will offer ‘Conversations With… Alexander Ludwig, Ph.D.,’ on Thursday, March 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

At this time, Beacon Hill Village and The West End Museum will welcome Berklee College of Music Professor Alexander Ludwig, Ph.D., to present on the history of film music. Ludwig teaches topics in music history, ranging from Mahler and Schoenberg in fin-de-siècle Vienna to the Beatles in countercultural America. His main focus is the history of film music, which is also the topic of his book, ‘Hearing Death at the Movies: Film Music and the Long History of the Dies Irae.’

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conversations-with-alexander-ludwig for more information and tickets.

Prescott House upcoming event and tours

The William Hickling Prescott House at 55 Beacon St. is hosting a public event, ‘Bundle Up! 100 Years of Outerwear,’ on Friday March 21, from 6 to 7 p.m.

This hour will be filled with costume collection highlights that would be used to keep warm from the 1820s through the 1920s from the costume collection at the Prescott House.

Tickets range from $8-$18, and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bundle-up-tickets-1253355172059

Also, the Prescott House will be offering First Friday Tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of the month starting in March. Tickets can be purchased on site, and no reservations are needed.

Visit https://nscdama.org/properties/william-hickling-prescott-house/ for more information.

Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus set for April 5 at Old South Church

On Saturday, April 5, beginning at 9 a.m. sharp, the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will host the 2025 Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus to elect delegates and alternates for the 2025 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13, at the MassMutual Center I Springfield.

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus will take place at the Old South Church, 645 Boylston St., in Copley Square. The doors open at 8:30 a.m. and you must register in person to participate in the Caucus by no later than 9 a.m.

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus is open to the public. However, only those persons who reside in Boston Ward 5 and have previously registered to vote as Democrats, or are 16 years of age by Saturday March 29, and have pre-registered to vote as Democrats, will be eligible to participate and vote and be elected as delegates, or alternates, during the Caucus.

Boston Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End. You can check your voter registration status (and whether you live in Ward 5) on the Secretary of State’s website at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.

Athenaeum, welcomes Australian journalist Michael Visontay on April 7

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., will host Australian journalist Michael Visontay, who will discuss his new book ‘Noble Fragments’ on Monday, April 7, at 6 p.m.

‘Noble Fragments’ tells the story of Gabriel Wells, a New York bookseller who committed a crime against history when he broke up the world’s greatest book, the Gutenberg Bible, and sold it off in individual pages. A century later, Michael Visontay stumbled upon a mysterious legal document that linked Wells to his own family.

Part detective story and part memoir, ‘Noble Fragments’ is an expedition into the arcane world of book collectors and their eccentric passions, and a journey of discovery about how Wells’s gamble set off a chain of events that changed a family’s destiny.

This is a ticketed event. Athenaeum members and their guests can attend at no cost. Visitor tickets are $20 and include first-floor admission.

For more information, https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en/author-talk-or-michael-visontay-noble-fragments-5a2KUm449bt/overview.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

Duck Boat Pull to benefit youth sports set for April 12 at Common

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s first annual Duck Boat Pull is set to take place on Saturday, April 12, at Boston Common.

This one-of-a-kind fundraiser, hosted in partnership with Boston Duck Tours, will challenge teams of 10 to race against the clock as they pull a 21,000-pound duck boat across a designated course on Boston Common—all in support of Boston’s free youth sports and fitness programs.

Teams of 10 participants ages 16 and up will compete to pull one of Boston’s iconic duck boats across the finish line in the fastest time. In order to participate, each team is required to make a $1,000 donation, $100 per person, which will go directly toward funding Boston Parks and Recreation’s free youth sports programs. These programs include leagues, tournaments, and fitness initiatives that foster healthy lifestyles and provide opportunities for young people to stay active. In 2024, these free programs served over 20,000 young people in Boston.

Award-winning WCVB Channel 5 sports reporter and producer Alexis Beckett will emcee the event.

To register your team, select a Team Captain and visit boston.gov/duck-boat-pull. The registration deadline is March 26, and teams are encouraged to sign up early to guarantee their spot.

Businesses and organizations can also get involved by sponsoring the event. Sponsors who sign up by March 21 will have their logos prominently displayed in event materials and signage. For more information or sponsorship inquiries, contact Tiffany Clark at [email protected] or (617) 233-2305.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join its email list, and follow its social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and now Bluesky.

Upcoming events at the Athenaeum

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., will offer an Author Talk with Susan Dackerman on Thursday, March 20, at 6 p.m.

At this time, art historian Dackerman will discuss her new book, ‘Dürer’s Knots,’ on the art of Albrecht Dürer. In this beautifully illustrated book, Dackerman provides new readings of three of the artist’s most enigmatic print projects—Sea Monster, Knots, and Landscape with Cannon—situating them within historical contexts that reflect productive collaborations between Christendom and Islam, from the artistic and commercial to the ideological and political. Susan Dackerman casts Dürer’s art in an entirely new light, focusing on prints that portray cooperation between the Muslim and Christian worlds rather than conflict and war, enabling us to better understand early modern Europe through its visual culture.

Tickets are free for members and their guests, and $20 for visitors. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en-US/4W52KhR7/author-talk-or-susan-dackerman-durers-knots /overview to register and for more information on the event.

The Athenaeum will offer an Author Talk with Juliet Carey and Abigail Green on Wednesday, March 26, at 6 p.m.

At this time, Carey, senior curator at the Waddesdon Manor in the UK, and Oxford historian Abigail Green will lead a conversation exploring the world of Jewish country houses, their architecture and collections, and the lives of the extraordinary men and women who created, transformed and shaped them. Jewish Country Houses emerges from a four-year research project funded by the UK Arts and Humanities Research Council that aims to establish Jewish country houses as a focus for research, a site of European memory, and a significant aspect of European Jewish heritage and material culture.

Tickets are free for members and their guests, and $20 for visitors. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en-US/4W52KhR7/author-talk-or-juliet-carey-and-abigail-green-jewish-country-houses-/overview to register and for more information on the event.

The Athenaeum will offer Salon Series: ‘The Art and Life of Francesca Alexander,’ with Jacqueline Marie Musacchio, on Monday, March 31, at 6 p.m.

At this time, Wellesley College Professor of Art, Musacchio, will discuss the intersections of women and art from the Renaissance to the early twentieth century. This talk is based on her recently published book, ‘The Art and Life of Francesca Alexander,’ which relies in part on manuscripts by Francesca in the collection of the Athenaeum.

Francesca Alexander and her parents moved from Boston to Florence in 1853 and became part of a thriving international community. She was a largely self-taught artist, and both her art and writing focused on Italians and Italian life.

Tickets are free for members and their guests, and $20 for visitors. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en-US/4W52KhR7/salon-series-or-the-art-and-life-of-francesca-alexander/overview to register and for more information on the event.

The Athenaeum will offer an Author Talk with Charan Ranganath on Tuesday, April 1, at 6 p.m.

At this time, pioneering neuroscientist and psychologist Ranganath will join the Athenaeum to discuss his new book, ‘Why We Remember,’ which radically reframes the way we think about the everyday act of remembering. Combining accessible language with cutting-edge research, the book reveals the surprising ways our brains record the past and how we use that information to understand who we are in the present, and to imagine and plan for the future. Including fascinating studies and examples from pop culture, and drawing on Ranganath’s life as a scientist, father, and child of immigrants,.

Tickets are free for members and their guests, and $20 for visitors. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en-US/4W52KhR7/author-talk-or-charan-ranganath-why-we-remember-5a2KUm3ryE1/overview to register and for more information on the event.