Wu Appoints Dr. Elsie Taveras to the Role of Chair of the Boston Board of Health

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu has appointed Dr. Elsie Taveras as the new chairperson of the Boston Board of Health and appointed Stan McLaren to fill the Board’s open seat. Dr. Taveras steps into her new role after serving on the Board of Health since April 2023.

“I’m very excited to see Dr. Taveras take on the duties of chairperson of the Board of Health, and I’m confident she’ll continue her work to make Boston a safe and healthy home for everyone,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m also proud to appoint Stan McLaren to the Board of Health. I believe his experiences working with Boston’s most vulnerable residents give him great perspective for this role.”

“I have sincerely appreciated Dr. Taveras and Stan McLaren’s leadership and am thrilled to have them step into new leadership roles on the Board of Health,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Both have deep community ties and share a commitment to addressing health disparities in Boston. Their expertise in health equity will greatly benefit BPHC and the residents of Boston.”

Elsie Taveras, MD, MPH is the inaugural Chief Community Health and Equity Officer and Executive Director of the Kraft Center for Community Health at Mass General Brigham. In this role, she leads system-wide strategies to improve the health of patients and communities served by Mass General Brigham.

A pediatrician at Mass General for Children, Dr. Taveras also holds the Conrad Taff Endowed Professorship at Harvard Medical School and is a professor in the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Taveras is a leading expert in community health, implementation science, childhood obesity, maternal-child health, and health disparities. Her research and community health leadership have influenced the development of national programs to improve health outcomes and eliminate inequities for at-risk populations.

“I am deeply honored by Mayor Wu’s decision to appoint me chairperson of the Board of Health,” said Dr. Taveras. “I look forward to continuing my work with the Board of Health and BPHC as we strive to make Boston a place where everyone can live long, healthy, and fulfilling lives.”

Mr. McLaren currently serves as the CEO of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. Previously, he served as the President of Carney Hospital and before that, he served as the CEO of Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center. Earlier in his career, he worked at the Boston Public Health Commission, helping to establish the Father Friendly Initiative, a program that supports fathers in becoming more involved with their families and communities.

“I look forward to joining Boston’s Board of Health and contributing to the Board’s important role in creating a Boston where all residents have equitable access to care,” said Stan McLaren. “I welcome this opportunity to serve my community.”