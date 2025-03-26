CSF to Honor Bain Capital at Annual Building Minds Scholarship Fund Gala

Special to the Times

On Thursday, April 3, the Catholic Schools Foundation (CSF) will host their 35th Annual Building Minds Scholarship Fund Gala at Boston Marriott Copley Place. This premier event will bring together nearly 1,000 members of the Greater Boston business community and beyond in support of providing low-income students with access to a life-changing Catholic education.

This year, Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm, will be honored with the Carolyn and Peter Lynch Award for its three decades of commitment to providing in-need students with access to a life-changing Catholic education. John Connaughton, Co-Managing Partner of Bain Capital, will accept the award on behalf of the firm. Bain Capital’s unwavering support has made a profound impact on the lives of countless CSF scholars, their families, and communities. The event will be chaired by David Foss, Boston Office Managing Partner at PwC, and Ben Simmoneau, anchor of WCVB Channel 5 Boston, will emcee the event.

One of the evening’s highlights will be a speech from Tatiyana Orrego-Dupree, a senior scholar at Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart. As this year’s student speaker, Tatiyana will share her experiences and the opportunities she has received through CSF’s Building Minds Scholarship Fund. She previously expressed her gratitude during the Catholic Schools Foundation’s Bus Tour in October at her elementary school, Saint Columbkille Partnership School, stating:

“I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to attend such a loving school, and I’m incredibly grateful to the Catholic Schools Foundation for making that possible. Without their support, I don’t think I would have been able to get the education I’ve had, both at Saint Columbkille and now at Newton Country Day School.”

The Building Minds Scholarship Fund Gala is CSF’s largest fundraiser, raising over $5M annually to support 4,000 low-income students who wish to attend Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Boston. 66% of CSF scholars come from single-parent households, 79% are non-white and the median family income for a family of four among our scholars is just $50,700.

CSF scholars fully make the most of the opportunities that are provided to them through the Building Minds Scholarship Fund. 100% of scholars from the class of 2024 graduated from high school with a 97% college matriculation rate.

For more information on the Building Minds Scholarship Fund and how you can support CSF scholars by donating to the event, visit www.csfboston.org/35annualgala.