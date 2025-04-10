Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Love Your Block tomorrow!!

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (in collaboration with the Beacon Hill Business Association) will be participating in the 2025 Love Your Block event organized by the City of Boston on Saturday, April 12th, from 9am to 12 noon.

Meet us in front of CVS (155 Charles Street) to pick up gloves, trash bags and trash pickers. We’ll be working all over the neighborhood, cleaning sidewalks, tree pits and parks. We’ll have surprises for those who bring the most bags of trash back to 155 Charles Street! In case of inclement weather, we will post any cancellation on bhcivic.org.

BHCA Job Opportunity

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is seeking an Assistant to the Executive Director. For more information and job requirements, please contact Patricia Tully at [email protected].

Upcoming Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, April 14th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Board of Directors – Monday, April 14th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street

Traffic & Parking Committee – Tuesday, April 15th, 6:30pm, 74 Joy Street

Annual Meeting of Members – Thursday, May 22nd, 8am, Hampshire House

Save the Date!

The 3rd annual Members Reception on the Valiant will take place on Wednesday, May 28th, at 6:30pm leaving from Rowes Wharf. This fabulous event sells out quickly so plan to purchase your tickets when they go live on April 23rd on bhcivic.org! Only for BHCA members!

Join the BHCA!

We invite you to join our growing membership of friends – young and old – who are contributing to make life better on the Hill. Your membership allows us to continue our efforts to preserve our unique and historic neighborhood, and your voice adds strength to our mission as advocates for Beacon Hill residents. Join or renew your membership today at bhcivic.org or by calling us at 617-227-1922!