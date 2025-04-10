Logan Joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

Program discreetly identifies passengers who may need extra support

Special to the Times

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is partnering with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program; a worldwide program that helps create accessible and inclusive places for all those with disabilities. By wearing a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower lanyard, passengers can subtly indicate to airport staff that they may need additional assistance in the airport. Nearly 300 airports and dozens of airlines globally take part in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network.

Starting in the UK in 2016, the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower provides their innovative program and training to businesses and non-profits across all sectors including air travel, retail, tourism, education and more. Globally 1 in 6 people, approximately 1.3 billion of the world population, live with a disability. These disabilities can be temporary, situational, or permanent. Non-visible disabilities can be neurological, cognitive, and neurodevelopmental, physical, visual, auditory and including sensory and processing difficulties. They can also include respiratory, heart, rare diseases, and chronic conditions such as asthma, endometriosis, and chronic pain. Across Massachusetts, nearly 11 percent of the population has some form of disability.

“We are thrilled to welcome Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network,” said Lynn Smith, Regional Sunflower Director -U.S.A. “As one of the top twenty busiest airports in the U.S., Boston Logan’s commitment to the Sunflower program will have a positive impact on many travelers and employees. We look forward to our continued relationship with BOS where passengers and employees with hidden disabilities can now feel even more supported and welcome during their time at BOS.”

Improving the passenger experience is a top priority for Massport. Programs such as this one, Wings for Autism where families with children with autism can practice the airport experience, and the Sensory Room at Logan’s Terminal E, help reduce the stress of traveling and make our airports more welcoming. Massport is committed to making our airports inclusive places for all.

“As a member of the Sunflower Program, Massport is furthering our commitment to making sure all passengers get the assistance they need at our airports,” said Mia Healy-Waldron, Deputy Director of Customer Service at Massport. “We are dedicated to exceptional guest experience, and this program is an important step in making sure all of our customers, no matter the disability, can fly smoothly.”

Visit the kiosks at the Information Booths in the airport or go to flylogan.com for more information on the program and how to obtain a Sunflower lanyard.

For more information on Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, please watch this video or go to: www.hdsunflower.com.