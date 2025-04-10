News in Brief

City to hold virtual public meeting to discuss proposed projects

The city’s Planning Department will sponsor a virtual public meeting to discuss two proposed projects that would both repurpose West End office space for residential purposes on Monday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Equity Residential, the developer for both proposed projects, intends to convert a property 20,060 square feet of office space at 1 and 10 Emerson Place into 33 residential apartment units, as well as to convert approximately 13,164 square feet of office space at 1 Longfellow Place into 24 residential apartment units.

Both proposed projects are “pursuant to the City’s Office to Residential Conversion Program,” according to the Planning Department.

Register for the virtual meeting in advance at https://www.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/DtzvqA7FTOGb38HGB_tf4Q#/registration.

The West End Museum celebrates Levantine Culture with Music

The West End of Boston is historically known as a densely populated immigrant neighborhood, especially in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Immigrants from many different countries contributed to the area’s diverse culture. While the West End’s Middle Eastern community was not as large as other immigrant groups like the Irish or Italians, there were still notable Levantine influences, particularly from Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian immigrants. These groups contributed to Boston’s cultural diversity, with many of them settling in neighborhoods near the West End, opening shops, restaurants, and markets that helped introduce Levantine cuisine and customs to the city.

On Sunday, April 13, at 4 p.m., The West End Museum presents ‘Harmonies of the Aegean and the Levant,’ a musical program that highlights the diverse and vibrant musical traditions of the Levantine region.

‘Harmonies’ showcases the Levant’s unique soundscape through a selection of traditional and contemporary compositions from Turkey, Greece, Iran, Kurdistan, Armenia, and the Arab world. From the hauntingly beautiful melodies of classical Arabic music to the lively rhythms of folk dances, this performance will immerse the audience in the region’s profound musical heritage. The program stars Boston-based multi-instrumentalist Tev Stevig, who specializes in a variety of plucked string instruments from the Balkans, Greece, Turkey, and Afghanistan and Beth Bahia Cohen, a master of many bowed string instruments from the Middle East and the Balkans. Limited seating is available. Tickets are on sale for $15 each at thewestendmuseum.org.