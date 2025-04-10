Rogerson Communities Mourns Passing of Board Member Philip Johnston

Special to the Times

Rogerson Communities last week announced the loss of longtime board member Philip Johnston.

Phil served on the Rogerson Board of Directors since 2019 and was a cherished friend and mentor of President and CEO Walter Ramos for more than four decades.

Phil served in the Massachusetts Legislature and as a member of Governor Michael Dukakis’s cabinet. He had a long history of service to the people of Massachusetts and will be missed by many, including his wife, children, and granddaughter.

Phil’s tremendous impact on Rogerson can be felt in the halls of the Adult Day Health Program and in the halls of the Massachusetts State House, where he lobbied on behalf of the organization and older adults across the Commonwealth.

“Massachusetts lost an original drum major for civil rights, a true champion of democracy, and the model of a public servant. Rogerson lost a passionate advocate, and I’ve lost a dear friend,” Walter said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and our entire organization mourns with them.”