BHAC Approves Application for Sevens Ale House

By Dan Murphy

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission unanimously approved a design review application for The Sevens Ale House at its monthly public hearing held virtually on Thursday, April 17.

This application included plans for a new proposed sign to hang below the existing blade sign for the longstanding neighborhood bar at 77 Charles St. The new wood sign would have ‘And Daughters,’ along with ’77,’ emblazoned in gold, carved wood lettering on a black background. Besides reflecting the color scheme of the existing sign, the new sign would also share a similar font.

Additionally, the application proposed new spotlights for both the existing and new signs, as well as a new lighting fixture, which would hang inside the doorway.

The motion to approve the application as submitted was put forth by Chair Mark Kiefer and supported unanimously by himself, along with Vice Chair Arian Allen and Commissioners Annette Given and Sandra Steele.

This determination came with several provisos, including that with respect to the new sign, the final design be compliant with the city’s sign code and not hang any lower than 10 feet above the sidewalk; that the completed sign be no larger than 24 square feet in total; that the font of the new sign match the existing sign; that the new light fixture for the doorway be a ceiling-mounted model manufactured by Fourteenth Colony Lighting, with a brass finish; and that the final position for the placement of the spotlights in the upper-most corner of the reconstructed storefront be delegated to staff (Nicholas Armata) for final approval.

Regarding the approval for new exterior lighting, Chair Kiefer noted that The Sevens is a business that operates primarily during nighttime hours.

The applicant said they would be returning before the commission at a later date to address an outstanding violation for the unapproved rebuild of the storefront.

In another matter, the commission voted unanimously to approve a design review application for The Whitney Hotel at 170 Charles St., with proposed work including the replacement of outdoor planters.

The application also included plans to update outdoor tables and chairs, but since this street furniture is located on private property, it was determined to be outside of the commission’s purview.

Meanwhile, a design review application for 121 Mt. Vernon St., with proposed work including the installation of two security cameras and painting them to match the installation surface, also appeared on the hearing agenda, but that application was withdrawn at the applicant’s request.