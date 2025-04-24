Copley Square Park Partially Reopens for Marathon

Special to the Times

Copley Square Park was partially reopened in time for the 2025 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 21.

The newly completed part of the park includes the Plaza and Raised Grove areas, which reopened on April 10. This follows the reopening of the northeast triangle of the park on New Years Day 2025 for the City’s annual First Night celebration. The fountain, lawn areas, and perimeter sidewalks are scheduled for completion by September 2025. The partial reopening is in time for the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) to utilize the space for the weekend of the Boston Marathon, like in years past.

“Copley Square Park will forever be an important landmark and gathering space that invites everyone in to enjoy our city,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a press release. “I’m thankful to our Parks and Rec team and all who helped to renovate this beloved community space for the next generation, and in time to reopen a key portion for the Boston Marathon.”

Copley Square Park has been under renovation since July 2023. The $18.9 million renovations will enhance accessibility, functionality, and community use. Key improvements include the renovation of the iconic fountain, increasing the existing tree canopy through a raised grove with shaded seating, updated pathways and lighting, and new flexible event spaces to accommodate events including the Boston Marathon and the Copley Square Farmers Market, as well as daily public use.

Improvements to Copley Square Park were designed by Sasaki and construction is being completed by W.E.S. Construction Corporation. The project budget is $18.9 million including design and construction.

“We’re proud to welcome runners and spectators back to the improved Copley Square Park in time for the 2025 Boston Marathon,” added Boston Parks Interim Commissioner Liza Meyer. “The new plaza and raised grove areas help make this historic space more accessible, welcoming, and functional for both everyday use and major events. We can’t wait to unveil the full improvements later this year.”

For updates and inquiries, visit the project website at boston.gov/copley-improvements.