Advocates Launch “Sun Day” Campaign at Old North Church in Boston

Special to the Times

On Saturday, Boston Mayor, Michelle Wu, and leading climate, faith, and social justice leaders gathered at Boston’s historic Old North Church to launch the call for Sun Day, a new national campaign culminating in a massive day of action on September 21, 2025, the fall equinox. The non-partisan campaign aims to celebrate how far clean energy has come—and build the power to go even further, faster.

The launch event on April 26 featured an interfaith service followed by the lighting of a solar-powered green lantern in the steeple of Old North Church, a symbolic echo of Paul Revere’s midnight ride 250 years ago. This modern signal marks the beginning of a new American revolution—this time for clean energy.

“Just as the lanterns of Old North once warned of an impending threat, we’re sending a signal today: the climate crisis is here, but so is our solution,” said Bill McKibben, environmental leader and founder of Third Act and 350.org. “Clean energy is our shot at freedom—from pollution, from high energy bills, and from the grip of fossil fuels.”

The launch included remarks from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Massachusetts Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer, Rev. Margaret Bullitt-Jonas, Rev. Fletcher Harper of GreenFaith, Harvard’s Hindu Chaplain Preeta Banerjee, Rabbi Shoshana Friedman, UU Minister Fred Small, along with Hip Hop Caucus’ Rev. Lennox Yearwood and grammy nominated vocalist Antonique Smith of Climate Revival, and local leaders from 350 Mass and the Better Future Project. As the lantern is lit, landmarks across Boston—including City Hall, the Prudential Tower, the UMass Boston Integrated Science Complex, and the Rose Kennedy Greenway—will glow green in solidarity.

“Here in Massachusetts, revolution is in our DNA. Boston played a key role in the national abolition movement; it was Massachusetts women who helped lead the fight for suffrage; it was the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in Goodridge that made Massachusetts the first state to legalize same-sex marriage; and it was the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office that led Mass v. EPA, confirming EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions,” said Climate Chief of Massachusetts Melissa Hoffer. “We know a thing or two about not backing down and winning against the odds. We know our future is clean energy, powered by the sun, wind, ocean currents, geothermal, and we’re not going to stop until dirty energy goes the way of the dinosaurs.”

“Our sacred planet supports our lives. We must protect it – and we can,” said the Rev. Fletcher Harper, Executive Director of the interfaith climate organization GreenFaith. “This Saturday, and this coming September, people of all faiths will shine our collective green light for clean energy and climate justice. Every faith community in the country needs to be involved!”

A Clean Energy Revolution Years in the Making

Sun Day draws inspiration from the first Earth Day in 1970 and from an even older American tradition: the fight for independence. Just as the original revolutionaries lit lanterns to spark resistance, today’s clean energy movement is igniting a campaign to power the nation with the sun, wind, and other renewable sources.

The launch event also commemorates the 71st anniversary of the first practical solar panel, unveiled by Bell Labs on April 25, 1954—a breakthrough that laid the foundation for the clean energy boom we see today.

Since then, solar energy has gone from scientific curiosity to a cornerstone of American infrastructure. In 2024, solar accounted for 66% of all new electricity-generating capacity added to the US grid, and the Inflation Reduction Act is accelerating the deployment of solar, wind, battery storage, and transmission. Today, more than 5 million homes in the U.S. are powered by rooftop solar, and more than 3.5 million people work in the clean energy sector, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country every year.

“The transition to clean renewable energy is long overdue; big oil and the politicians they own have propped up the fossil fuel industry with our tax dollars, secured their supply lines with our military, and have made all of us pay the costs of their pollution. Despite their desperate efforts to continue their polluting business model at any cost, the era of fossil fuel dominance is coming to an end,” said Dan Zackin of Better Future Project and 350 Massachusetts. “The proliferation of solar power aligns the economic benefits of lower energy costs with the scientific and moral imperative to address the climate crisis.”

A National Day of Action on September 21

On Sun Day, (September 21)organizers plan to coordinate thousands of events nationwide, including community solar installations, electric vehicle and e-bike parades, clean energy demonstrations, educational events, and rallies at city halls, state houses, and energy agencies to call for bold local, state, and federal action to accelerate and scale-up affordable and reliable clean energy. From faith communities to labor groups, youth organizers to retirees, Americans of all backgrounds will take part in this powerful show of support for a just and rapid clean energy transition.

“Solar makes sense for everyone. It creates jobs, saves money, and puts people in control of their energy usage,” said Anya Schoolman, Executive Director of Solar United Neighbors. “That is why solar manufacturing tripled last year, and why we need to continue the momentum in order to fuel the clean energy transition.”

The campaign is backed by a growing coalition of local and national partners, including Solar United Neighbors, Rewiring America, Third Act, Sierra Club, GreenFaith, and dozens more. Together, they’re building a diverse movement to protect the progress we’ve made—and supercharge what’s next.