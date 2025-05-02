Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Join the Beacon Hill Neighborhood Cleanup in honor of Paul Greenﬁeld – Saturday, May 10th

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (in collaboration with the Beacon Hill Business Association) will be hosting a neighborhood cleanup on Saturday, May 10th from 9 to 11am. We would like to dedicate this cleanup to Paul Greenﬁeld, who was passionate about keeping our neighborhood clean and beautiful.

You can choose to clean your street or one of our neighborhood parks. Those who return with their trash bags full will receive something special from the BHCA.

The BH Business Association will be looking for help in laying fresh mulch (provided) in the tree pits on Charles Street in advance of the Beacon Hill Garden Tour.

We will be meeting in front of the CVS at Charles Circle at 9am with tools and gloves for helping out wherever you choose.

Join us in this work to celebrate a special neighbor who cared so much about our neighborhood.

Upcoming Events

First Friday Coﬀee Hour – TODAY, May 2nd, 8:30am, 74 Joy Street – with invited guest Hannah Mermin from the city’s Zero Waste Department

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet – Monday, May 5th, 6pm, 75 Chestnut

Neighborhood Clean-Up to Honor Paul Greenﬁeld – Saturday, May 10th, 9-11am, meet at CVS

Mayor Wu’s Coﬀee Hour for Beacon Hill -Thursday, May 15th, 10am, Commonwealth Mall

Annual Meeting of Members – Thursday, May 22nd, 8am, Hampshire House Valiant Cruise for Members – Wednesday, May 28th, 6:30pm, Rowes Wharf – tickets on sale now!

Save the Date!

Summer Evening at Otis House – Thursday, June 12th, 6-8pm

For further information on BHCA events or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA oﬃce at 617-227-1922.

BHCA Job Opportunity

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is seeking an Assistant to the Executive Director. For more information and job requirements, please contact Patricia Tully at [email protected].

Join the BHCA!

We invite you to join our growing membership of friends – young and old – who are contributing to make life better on the Hill. Your membership allows us to continue our efforts to preserve our unique and historic neighborhood, and your voice adds strength to our mission as advocates for Beacon Hill residents. Join or renew your membership today at bhcivic.org or by calling us at 617-227-1922!