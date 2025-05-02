News in Brief

Alzheimer’s and dementia information classes at West End Library

West End Library in Partnership with Alzheimer’s Association to offer Alzheimer’s and dementia information classes.

The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Learn how to recognize common signs of the disease in yourself and others and what next steps to take.

Tuesday, May 20th, 2:00-3:00 PM

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, risk factors, and treatments.

Tuesday, May 27th, 2:00-3:00 PM

West End Branch of the Boston Public Library

151 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114

Registration is required as seats are limited. To register, please contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] or call 617-523-3957.

Freedom Trail Foundation expands tours in May

As the weather warms, the Freedom Trail Foundation’s 18th-century costumed guides are out on the Trail in full force offering an expanded menu of fun and educational tours.

Starting May 3, the Freedom Trail Foundation’s current spring tour schedule offers Walk Into History Tours from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center on the hour every hour, daily, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as well as 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, the Foundation offers tours departing from the ArtsBoston booth including Walk Into History Tours on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m., as well as North End Tours on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m.

“Boston’s iconic Freedom Trail, its historic sites, and the Foundation offer an array of activities to experience this spring and year-round,” said the Foundation’s Executive Director Suzanne Segura Taylor. “The expanded tours schedule gives residents and visitors more opportunities to enjoy learning about 250 years of history on the Freedom Trail for Preservation Month and as the Commonwealth and City commemorates the sestercentennial.”

Walk Into History Tours are the official 90-minute walking tour of the Freedom Trail featuring tales of high treason, mob agitations, revolutionary actions, and partisan fights, walking to 11 of Boston’s historic Freedom Trail sites to and from Boston Common and Faneuil Hall. The North End Tour features stops along the Trail including the Paul Revere House, Old North Church, Copp’s Hill Burying Ground, and other historic places in Boston’s oldest neighborhood.

Led by 18th-century costumed guides, Freedom Trail Foundation walking tours are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/students, and $8 for children, and include a $1 donation to the Freedom Trail Foundation’s Preservation Fund. Tickets may be purchased at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center and The BOS Traveling Mobile Visitor Center (various locations), Artists for Humanity and Crabby Jack’s shops inside historic Faneuil Hall, Samuel Adams Downton Boston Taproom next to historic Faneuil Hall, Old Town Trolley locations and ticket booths, and online at TheFreedomTrail.org.

All walking tours are available for group tours year-round by appointment and are perfect for tourist groups, family outings, birthday parties, company parties, corporate activities, team building, and more, and may be booked via phone reservation at (617) 357-8300.

The Foundation and City of Boston also celebrates Preservation Month in May with an array of tours, events, exhibits, and activities along the Freedom Trail for adults and children, history buffs and curious visitors. For more Preservation Month information, please visit HYPERLINK “https://www.boston.gov/departments/landmarks-commission/boston-preservation-month” https://www.boston.gov/departments/landmarks-commission/boston-preservation-month

For more information about the Freedom Trail and Freedom Trail sites, please visit TheFreedomTrail.org or call (617) 357-8300.