75 Chestnut celebrates five years of outdoor dining

A longstanding neighborhood restaurant, 75 Chestnut, held an intimate ‘patio party’ on Thursday, May 1, to mark the fifth anniversary of its outdoor dining program’s launch, as well as the opening of its patio for the season.

“On a good night, there’s nothing better than dining on our outdoor patio,” said Tom Kershaw, chairman of the Hampshire House Corporation, which besides 75 Chestnut, comprises 75 on Liberty Wharf and Hampshire House itself, including the Cheers bar.

The outdoor dining programming allows the many visitors to Beacon Hill a glimpse of the food offerings at 75 Chestnut, said Kershaw, and continues to also be a popular attraction for the restaurant’s many loyal diners from the neighborhood.

In acknowledgment of the five-year milestone for 75 Chestnut’s outdoor dining program, City Councilor Ed Flynn presented the restaurant with an official resolution from the City Council.

“This is a milestone that began as an innovative response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has grown into a valued community tradition in Beacon Hill,” the resolution reads in part. “We thank you for brining residents and the neighborhood together through outdoor dining, and commend the 75 Chestnut team for your professionalism in running such a classy and respectful establishment. Thank you for enhancing neighborhood life, innovating during difficult times, creating connection, and most of all, for your tireless hospitality.”

Markus Ripperger, president, CEO, and corporate chef of the Hampshire House Hospitality Group, said of 75 Chestnut and its staff under the leadership of Amie Arestani, general manager: “We’re not just part of the community. We are the community.”