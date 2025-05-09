The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its monthly public hearing on Thursday, May 15, at 5 p.m.

ATTENTION: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Meeting or calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering meeting id # 956 2936 9086. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

The Public Can Offer Testimony.

Discussion Topics

Ratification Of April 17, 2025 Public Hearing Minutes

Design Review Hearingapp # 25.0717 BH 121 Mount Vernon Street

Proposed Work: Install several security cameras on the facade of the property.

APP # 25.0726 BH 116 Myrtle Street

Proposed Work: Install two new cameras and one intercom.

APP # 25.0784 BH 6 Mount Vernon Square

Proposed Work: Replace and repaint fence at rear.

APP # 25.0792 BH 94 Mount Vernon Street

Proposed Work: Remove front hatch and add roof deck.

APP # 25.0798 BH 141 Revere Street

Proposed Work: New light fixture.

APP # 25.0799 BH 126 Charles Street

Proposed Work: New store sign.

APP # 25.0828 BH 56 Pinckney Street

Proposed Work: Modify existing rear greenhouse.

APP # 25.0840 BH 20 Louisburg Square

Proposed Work: Install life/safety equipment, new intercom system, replace window under entry stairs, new security grates on garden level windows.

APP # 25.0789BH 127 Mount Vernon Street

Proposed Work: Remove existing door with transom and replace in kind.

Administrative Review/Approvalapp # 25.0748 BH 68 BEACON STREET: Replace 11 total sash sets keeping the existing jambs, wood sills & brick moldings at second floor. Six total 8 over 8 windows are on Charles Street and five total 8over 8’s are on Beacon Street. Replace existing windows with new wood, true divided light, 8 over 8, double hung sash sets. The new windows would have a 15/16” interior profile width as we have done previously approved in this building. Windows to be painted semi-gloss black to match the existing color. No masonry work.

APP # 25.0782 BH 26 Chestnut Street: Scrape, wire brush, prime and paint the two exterior hand rails on the steps leading to the front door, the iron bars over the two ground floor windows and the two first floor windows and the iron balcony above the two ground floor windows and below the two first floor windows. Paint, Benjamin Moore Historical Color 190, oil, semi gloss.

APP # 25.0756 BH 13 Louisburg Square: In kind roof repair.

APP # 25.0759 BH 28-30 Mount Vernon Street: Facade and chimney repointing using historic mortar type, color and tooling, step flashing replacement, repainting of shutters same color.

APP # 25.0829 BH 101 Pinckney Street: Exterior restoration and painting of the front of the building to include windows, doors, and shutters. All needed window repair will be completed in mahogany to match existing. Shutters will be removed for painting off site. Paint will be Fine Paints of Europe in Black to match existing conditions.

APP # 25.0811 BH 1 Primus Avenue: Replace four storm windows.

APP # 25.0825 BH 103 Revere Street: Replace three, non-historic, 6 over 6 shed dormer windows. Replace with 6 over 6, wood, true divided light, double hung & painted semi-gloss black at the exterior to match the existing color. Replace six panel front entrance door at the front elevation in kind. Re-use the existing brass door knocker. New brass lockset & trim. New brass door kick and new low profile bronze(brass) threshold. The existing jamb, sidelights & transom that are believed to be original would not be replaced. Repaint semi gloss black. The trim and surround would remain the same color/ White Dove in kind.

APP # 25.0762 BH 8 West Hill Place: At front and façades: cut 3/4” into the joints of the bricks and repoint in kind. Refinish lintels and sills as needed in kind. Prime and paint with Tammscoat waterproof paint to match the existing.

Annual Vote For Chair And Vice Chair

Staff Updates