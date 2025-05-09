City awards CPA grants to two BH historic preservation projects, as well as two West End preservation projects

Two Beacon Hill historic preservation projects, along with two West End historic preservation projects, were among the recipients to receive over $38 million via the latest round of funding from the city’s Community Preservation Act (CPA).

On Beacon Hill, Hill House was awarded $74,184 to rehabilitate its Firehouse headquarters at 127 Mt. Vernon St., including the replacement of the failed roof.

Also, Beacon Hill Friends’ House received $491,018 to “preserve the historic 1805 Charles Bulfinch-designed double-townhouse by funding structural repairs as part of the building’s continued use as high density, low income housing, and an active community space,” according to a press release from the city.

In the West End, Old West Church was awarded $395,670 to rehabilitate the entry gates, path and steps as well as restore the retaining wall to give access to food resources and for free space for performing arts and concerts.

Moreover, the West End Museum received a $2,294 grant to process and digitize a complete collection of its historic West Ender newsletters.

Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement: “I am proud to continue to support and invest in our neighborhoods in partnership with the Community Preservation Committee in an effort to make our city a welcoming space for all. The investment in these projects emphasize our dedication to continue to listen and collaborate with our community members to keep Boston innovative and vibrant”

The Community Preservation Fund was created following voters’ passage and adoption of the Community Preservation Act in November 2016. It is funded by a 1 percent property tax-based surcharge on residential and business property tax bills, which took effect in July 2017, along with annual state funding from the Massachusetts Community Preservation Trust Fund. The Mayor and Community Preservation Committee recommend funding use and the City Council vote to approve it.

From 2018 to 2025, the CPA Committee has recommended 397 projects and awarded over $230 million in funding through eight CPA funding rounds. This year, 52 projects are being awarded funding for the 2025 funding round, totaling over $38 million.