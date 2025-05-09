Neighborhood Roundup

Duckling Day Parade returns to the Common on Sunday, May 11

A beloved Mother’s Day tradition continues when the Friends of the Public Garden’s Duckling Day Parade returns to the Boston Common on Sunday, May 11.

For more than 30 years, the parade has been a celebration of family, community, and joy, stemming from the iconic children’s book, ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ by Robert McCloskey.

Duckling Day is a family-friendly celebration held each year on Boston Common, featuring activity booths, lawn games, magic, and live music all at Parkman Bandstand. This year’s Duckling Day activities include: Jump, hula-hoop, and run with Knucklebones; Jenny the Juggler; Bonaparte the Strolling Magician; live dance performances by students from Woo Ching White Crane School and City Boston Ballet Make Way for Ducklings Dancers from Tony Williams’ ‘Urban Nutcracker’; and a ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ reading station, where the children’s classic is read aloud, accompanied by a creative movement activity from City Boston Ballet; and a visit from a live marching band, among other activities.

The event ends with a parade retracing Mrs. Mallard’s steps to the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture in the Public Garden.

Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Upcoming programming sponsored by West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), presents ‘Major Taylor and Kittie Knox: Stage and Screen’ on Saturday, May 10, at 4 p.m.

This program explores the legacies of two trailblazing Black cyclists—Major Taylor and Kittie Knox—and how their stories are being brought to life through theater and film.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/major-taylor-and-kittie-knox-stage-and-screen-tickets-1303339727209 for tickets and more information.

The museum will offer ‘Joy Street Jail Murder in a Nutshell with Frances McNamara’ on Wednesday, May 14, at p.m.

This author talk with Frances McNamara will focus on her new West-End-based book, ‘Joy Street Jail Murder in a Nutshell.’

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joy-street-jail-murder-in-a-nutshell-with-frances-mcnamara-tickets for tickets and more information.

The museum will offer a screening of the film, ‘Harriet,’ on Thursday, May 29, at 6 p.m.

In conjunction with The West End Museum’s current special exhibit, ‘An Illusion of Freedom: Boston and the Fugitive Slave Laws,’ WEM will be hosting a film screening of ‘Harriet’ (2019). Before the film, there will be a mini-lecture on Harriet Tubman’s ties to Boston’s underground railroad.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harriet-film-screening-tickets-1303449896729 for tickets and more information.

Also, join the museum for a night of brain-teasing questions and friendly competition Put your Boston history knowledge to the test at the next WEM trivia night on Tuesday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bulfinch Social at the Boxer Hotel.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets for tickets and more information.

Moreover, The West End Museum and WE Tree Boston invite artists, neighbors, and tree-lovers to participate in ‘Trees of Thoreau Path,’ an art competition and exhibition celebrating the beauty, significance, and importance of trees in our West End community. The deadline for submissions is June 1.

Visit https://thewestendmuseum.org/news/trees-of-thoreau-path-art-competition/ for more information.

Virtual program examines gastrointestinal disorders

Beacon Hill Village will offer a free virtual program, ‘Living Well Ending Well: Gut Wrenchers: Understanding, Preventing and Treating Common Digestive Diseases,’ with Dr. Caroline Jouhourian, on Wednesday, May 14, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Gastrointestinal disorders afflict over 40 percent of the world population. A digestive disorder may disrupt your routine with symptoms that are hard to manage and that can decrease your quality of life. Dr. Jouhourian will discuss the function of the GI tract and digestive disorders including reflux, heartburn, IBS, constipation, and diarrhea. She’ll review underlying causes and treatment options including lifestyle modification. After her talk, Dr. Jouhourian will welcome your questions.

Dr. Caroline Jouhourian directs the General GI Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She has practiced 15 years since graduating from Drexel University College of Medicine/ Hahnemann Medical School.

This Zoom webinar is presented by the Boston Public Library in partnership with Beacon Hill Village as part of its Living Well Ending Well series. Registrants will receive a link the day before the event. You can register online at beaconhillbillage.com or by contacting the BHV Office at 617-723-9713.

Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour set to return May 15 to Comm Ave Mall

Mayor Michelle Wu will join the Office of Neighborhood Services and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the return of her annual Neighborhood Coffee Hours, including an event for the Beacon Hill and Back Bay communities on Thursday, May 15, from 10- 11 a.m. on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (near the Arlington Street entrance).

The Mayor Neighborhood Coffee Hours, presented in partnership with Dunkin’ and Star Market, offers Boston residents the opportunity to speak directly with Mayor Wu and staff from city departments about city services and resident concerns. Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will attend each Coffee Hour, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet their neighborhood liaisons, who will deliver remarks focused on city improvements in each neighborhood.

In the event of rain, the Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour for the Beacon Hill and Back Bay communities will take place on Thursday, May 15, from 10- 11 a.m. in the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 700 Boylston St.

Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information and a complete schedule of Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours.

Women’s Lunch Place to hold gala May 16 at Mandarin Oriental

Women Lunch Place’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, ‘eat LUNCH give,’ will take place on Friday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

This special luncheon will include a delicious meal, an exciting raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest leaders.

Visit womenslunchplace.org/elg to view tickets and sponsorship information.

Upcoming programming at the Athenaeum

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., will offer ‘The Editor’ – an Author Talk with Sarak Franklin – on Monday, May 12, at 6 p.m.

At this time, best-selling writer Franklin will join Boston-based writer Jessica Carbone, for a discussion on Franklin’s newest biography, ‘The Editor,’ about legendary editor Judith Jones, the woman behind some of the most important authors of the 20th century—including Julia Child, Anne Frank, Edna Lewis, John Updike, and Sylvia Plath. The book outlines the decades of Judith Jones’ work, starting with her career-defining publishing of ‘Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl,’ through her role at the forefront of the cookbook revolution.

Tickets are free for members and their guests, and $20 each for visitors. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en-US/4W52KhR7/sara-franklin-the-editor-5a2KUm4ORuP/overview to register for and for more information on this event.

The Athenaeum will offer ‘Pressing Matters: The Impact of Print Across the Atlantic,’ featuring UMass Boston students, on Wednesday, May 14, at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en-US/4W52KhR7/pressing-matters-the-impact-of-print-across-the-atlantic-5a2KUm4zjM5/overview to register for and for more information on this event.

The Athenaeum will also sponsor a music offering – ‘Redefining Home,’ with Rasa String Quartet and Brian Shankar Adler, on Thursday, May 15, at 7 p.m.

Spanning from evocative Indian ragas and mysterious Argentine tangos to spirited Celtic fiddle tunes, this concert will culminate in the world premiere of a new work for string quartet and percussion by Brian Shankar Adler, inspired by this unique collaboration.

Tickets for members and their guests are $20. Visitor tickets are $35 and include first-floor admission. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en-US/4W52KhR7/rasa-string-quartet-and-brian-shankar-adler-redefining-home-5a2KUm4pJMT/overview to register for and for more information on this event.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).