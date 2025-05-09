Nichols House Museum selected among Yankee Magazine’s Best of New England award winners

Special to the Times

The Nichols House Museum has been selected by the editors of Yankee Magazine as a 2025 Best of New England award winner.

Every year, the magazine recognizes the region’s “restaurants, attractions, and lodging properties that create unforgettable experiences for travelers.” The winners are announced in the May/June issue’s annual travel guide to New England.

“It is wonderful to be recognized, especially in a region with such an abundance of historic sites and great places to visit.” said Rosalie Wilbur, the Museum’s Development and Administration Coordinator.

The magazine’s review celebrates the Nichols House as a Hidden Gem Museum, and a must-see for anyone who has ever wanted to see the inside of a Beacon Hill home. Public Engagement Manager Camille Arbogast agrees, “The Nichols House Museum is a Hidden Gem, and we invite everyone to visit for a peek at Beacon Hill life at the turn of the 20th Century.”

Amy Traverso, Yankee senior editor, said: “The Nichols House Museum has always impressed us as a unique window into Boston’s literary, artistic, and political culture during the Guilded Age period. People are so curious when they walk around Beacon Hill and too few know that they can actually tour a Bullfinch townhouse and see all the treasures inside.”

The Nichols House Museum is currently open Wednesday through Sunday for guided tours. Home in the early 20th Century to a family of artists and social activists, it was preserved as a museum by the eldest daughter, Rose Standish Nichols, opening to the public in 1961. Today tours focus on Rose, a pioneering woman landscape architect, and her sisters Marian and Margaret. The house is furnished with an original collection, including sculpture by Augustus Saint-Gaudens (a relative of the family), as well as Arts and Crafts movement pieces created by the Nichols sisters.

Visit nicholshousemuseum.org for more information.