Returning Beacon Hill Business Association hosts Beacon Hill Stroll exclusively for concierges

After nearly a decade, the Beacon Hill Business Association has brought back to life one of their most creative events – the Beacon Hill Concierge Stroll.

The inspired idea was to introduce to the Boston Hotel and hospitality community and their representatives to the unique charms and the variety of the greater Beacon Hill business community comprising many one-of-a-kind retail stores, fashion boutiques, antique stores, specialty shops, and top-notch restaurants lining up and down the historic five blocks of Charles Street. The event, held on Tuesday night, April 29, was largely organized by Ann Heimlicher, president of Boston Spot-Lite and co-founder of the Greater Boston Concierge Association.

Joining Ann with crucial and invaluable assistance were Beacon Hill Business Association members and tour guides for the evening: Brian Maglione, owner of Boston Antiques and Lampshades; Laura Cousineau, owner of Upstairs Downstairs Home; Lana Barakat, owner of December Thieves; Greta Cunniff, owner of East Coast Ivy; and Jack Gurnon, owner of Charles Street Supply.

In total, over 30 representatives from area hotels joined the event which commenced with a warm welcome gathering at 75 Chestnut.

From there the concierges were divided into groups and proceeded to Charles Street for a grand tour. The tours, led by Ann, Brian, Laura, Lana, Greta, and Jack, covered every inch of Charles Street, with wonderful narrations of each store.

Concierges took note of all and can now recommend to their hotel guests about the many treasures that Charles Street has to offer. The tour ended at the Hampshire House with a glorious celebration and presentation of goody bags.

Special thanks must go to Tom Kershaw, chairman of the Hampshire House Corporation; and to Markus Ripperger, president, CEO, and corporate chef of the Hampshire House Hospitality Group. These two individuals cannot be thanked enough for their constant love and generous support of the Beacon Hill Community.

From Ann Heimlicher “It was a picture perfect night. All the attendees had a wonderful time and are anxious to do it again. A true gem and everyone was excited to learn more. Special thanks and appreciation to Tom and Markus for their generosity and to all the shop owners on Charles Street and especially to Brian for spearheading the event and to his able assistants Laura, Lana, Greta and Jack for putting this all together.”

From Brian Maglione, whose dedicated work did much to make the event happen, “I would like to thank everybody who participated in this mutually beneficial event.”

Added Laura Cousineau, “With gratitude to the new and revitalized Beacon Hill Business Association for its hard work and to all of the hotel participants who brought so much life and energy to our neighborhood.”