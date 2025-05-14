Beacon Hill Art Walk returns Sunday, June 1

Special to the Times

One of Boston’s most unique celebrations of the arts returns June 1, as the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes over the quiet streets and alleys of the beautiful cobble stoned neighborhood. The one-of-a-kind Boston tradition turns Beacon Hill into a fantastical art gallery where walls and gardens are adorned with beautiful creations. Visitors can find the perfect piece to add to their home while musicians will be roving throughout the neighborhood providing an enchanting atmosphere in various garden locations. There is no cost to attend the Art Walk which runs from noon to 6:00 PM rain or shine.

Created in 1990, the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes place in the nooks and crannies of Beacon Hill’s North Slope as residents open up their private gardens, alleyways, and courtyards and allow artists to display and sell their artwork. It is a chance for visitors to tour the private spaces of Beacon Hill while viewing original, handmade artwork. Thousands of people attend each year. It is a free popular event in the neighborhood, with a festive atmosphere and volunteer musicians playing in various gardens throughout the day. Around 50 artists usually participate, with a variety of styles, media, and subject matter. Visitors enjoy a unique atmosphere boasting bursts of colors at the background sound of live classical and folk music playing in various gardens throughout the day.

“This event gets better and better every single year. It is incredible to see what the artists come up with as they hone and perfect their vision,” said Jen Matson, a Beacon Hill Art Walk Organizer. “The walk is the perfect way to kick off summer in Boston and we look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Visitors hoping to get the most out of the art walk are encouraged to start at either 135 Charles St. or the corner of Cambridge and West Cedar St.

The Beacon Hill Art Walk is made possible thanks to the work of dozens of dedicated volunteers. It is a fun and engaging way to give back to the thriving Boston Arts Community that helps make this such a special place to live. Anyone interested in volunteering can apply at beaconhillartwalk.com.

The Beacon Hill Art Walk will take place Sunday, June 1 in Beacon Hill’s North Slope.

Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Have you noticed?

An amazing amount of effort has resulted in the recent resetting of all missing bricks on Charles Street. The BHCA worked closely with the City after receiving many concerns from neighbors, especially through the recent BHCA Streets & Sidewalks survey. The work was done by a private contractor under the direction of the City.

The BHCA would like to thank, once again, the office of Councilor Sharon Durkan and her team, and Julia Campbell, Deputy Chief of Streets and her team, for the excellent work done to reach this important safety milestone. Please continue to use the 311 app on your mobile phone to send pictures of other areas on the hill where the bricks need attention.

