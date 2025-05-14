Neighborhood Roundup

State to hold in-person and virtual meetings on redevelopment of Hurley Building site

The state will hold an in-person public meeting on Wednesday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at the West End Museum, followed by a virtual meeting the next day (Thursday, June 5) at 1 p.m.

The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM), in collaboration with the Department of Mental Health (DMH), proposes offering the site of the buildings located at 19 and 21 Staniford St. for redevelopment by a private developer for a mixed-use project.

DMH intends to continue to operate its residential treatment programs onsite, and the selected developer will be required to build new space onsite (or in very close proximity) to accommodate these programs as part of their development. In order to effectuate this transaction, DCAMM intends to offer a long-term lease (up to 99 years) to the selected development team.

Visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/lindemann-hurley-redevelopment for more on the project, including registration information on the upcoming meetings.

Women’s Lunch Place to hold gala May 16 at Mandarin Oriental

Women Lunch Place’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, ‘eat LUNCH give,’ will take place on Friday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

This special luncheon will include a delicious meal, an exciting raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest leaders.

Visit womenslunchplace.org/elg to view tickets and sponsorship information.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).

Upcoming programming sponsored by the West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), will offer a screening of the film, ‘Harriet,’ on Thursday, May 29, at 6 p.m.

In conjunction with The West End Museum’s current special exhibit, ‘An Illusion of Freedom: Boston and the Fugitive Slave Laws,’ WEM will be hosting a film screening of ‘Harriet’ (2019). Before the film, there will be a mini-lecture on Harriet Tubman’s ties to Boston’s underground railroad.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harriet-film-screening-tickets-1303449896729 for tickets and more information.

Also, join the museum for a night of brain-teasing questions and friendly competition Put your Boston history knowledge to the test at the next WEM trivia night on Tuesday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bulfinch Social at the Boxer Hotel.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-1337618987399 for tickets and more information.

Moreover, The West End Museum and WE Tree Boston invite artists, neighbors, and tree-lovers to participate in ‘Trees of Thoreau Path,’ an art competition and exhibition celebrating the beauty, significance, and importance of trees in our West End community. The deadline for submissions is June 1.

Visit https://thewestendmuseum.org/news/trees-of-thoreau-path-art-competition/ for more information.