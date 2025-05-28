Applications are Now Open for Block Party Grants

Special to the Tines

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Community Engagement Cabinet’s Office of Civic Organizing announced applications are now open for the third year of block party grants. This funding effort encourages residents to connect with their neighbors and experience the joy of building a stronger community. Residents and community groups who apply for the mini-grants can receive up to $750 to purchase food, party supplies, lawn games, and other items for summer block parties to make it easier and more affordable for neighborhoods to hold community gatherings.

“Block parties are a great opportunity to unite Boston’s diverse communities and strengthen our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These Block Party Grants help community members fill our streets with exciting, safe, family-friendly fun this summer.”

“Boston’s block parties are where our streets are returned to communities, and with every block party, neighbors become friends, and streets become neighborhoods. I can’t wait to see you all,” said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

“Summer block parties are a fun way to get neighbors to form new connections and strengthen our community, and these mini grants make it easier and more affordable for every neighborhood to offer food, drinks, games, and activities that bring together residents from youth to seniors and every generation in between,” said City Councilor Henry Santana. “As an At-Large Councilor representing all of Boston, I see firsthand that block parties are more than just celebrations, they help solidify the stability, resiliency, and safety of our neighborhoods and city.”

The block party grant builds on the Mayor’s commitment to fostering a fun, safe, and healthy summer in Boston. Last year, the Office of Civic Organizing (OCO) provided 52 grants to residents and community groups hosting block parties totalling more than $30,000 across Boston.

“Block parties are more than just events—they are moments of connection, joy, and community building,” said Director of the Office of Civic Organizing Nathalia Benitez-Perez. “This grant program is about providing our residents with the resources they need to create lasting memories with their neighbors while strengthening the fabric of our city.”

What do residents need to know before applying to the grant?

Anyone hosting a block party on a public street needs to apply for a Play

Street Closing Permit. Applying for this permit can be done online at boston.gov/blockparty.

Residents must apply for grant funding at least four weeks prior to their proposed event.

To be eligible, all block parties must be free, open to the public and take place on public streets.

Grant applications will be approved on a rolling basis through July 11, 2025 to support block parties all summer.

“Boston knows how to host a joyful block party like no other city,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “From the summer to the fall, our streets are activated with the sounds of children’s laughter and the voices of our elders making connections with their neighbors. We are so excited to continue to support residents through this funding effort to make each block party bigger and better every year.”

“OCO’s Block Party Grant implores a community-centered approach to building safer and more healthier civically-involved communities across Boston,” said Senior Advisor for Community Safety Isaac Yablo. “This grant opportunity not only serves to provide safe spaces for neighbors to connect and socialize during the summer, but also creates opportunities to build social cohesion across communities that will last long past the end of summer.”

The Office of Civic Organizing will host an information session for community members interested in applying on Wednesday, May 28 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Register here to attend. Applications will be reviewed and grants will be awarded on a rolling basis. The deadline to apply for the grant is Friday, July 11 at 5:00 p.m. The application can be found here along with the necessary application for a Play Street Closing Permit, and residents and community groups can visit boston.gov/blockparty grant to learn more.

“To the best of the neighbors’ knowledge, our street has never hosted a block party before. However, last summer, we had great attendance at both our summer and Halloween block parties,” said Jessica Connors Brown, Charlestown resident. “The block party grant provided funding for us to purchase outdoor games like cornhole and giant Jenga and Connect Four, which we can use for years to come. We also bought snacks, bubbles, and chalk for the kids. I am very grateful to the city for funding these grants, which helped us build community and connect with our neighbors.”

“The Block Party is a wonderful opportunity to welcome new neighbors and meet those who have lived in the neighborhood for many years. It has fostered a strong sense of community and encouraged us to look out for one another,” said East Boston resident Carrie Van Horn. “For the past four years, we have come together as neighbors to host a Block Party in East Boston. Thanks to our Block Party Grant, we were able to hire Jenny the Juggler for kids’ entertainment and provide supplies for face painting and sidewalk chalk.”