BHCA Holds Annual Members Meeting at Hampshire House

Special to the Times

The Beacon Hill Civic Association held its annual members meeting on Thursday, May 22, at Hampshire House.

Courtesy Photo By Representu

Shown are front row left to right)) Tom Clemens, Russ Gaudreau, Patricia Tully (BHCA ED), Beth Campanella, Michelle Lavers, Melanie Bertani, Jill Hauff (Clerk), Eve Waterfall, Kathy Judge, Ali Ringenburg, and Patrick Lee. Back row (left to right), John Gulliver, Paige Curran, Gina Usechek, Renée Knilans (Treasurer), Colin Zick (President), Josh Leffler (Chair), and Megan Awe. Missing from the photo were Tim Cook, Holland Ward, Rajan Nanda, Suzie Tapson, Andrew Kirk, and Hilary Bacon Gabrieli.

At this time, Keeta Gilmore received the 28th annual Beacon Award, which each year, publicly honors an individual or group whose leadership has made a sustained and significant positive impact on quality of life in the neighborhood.

Besides serving in leadership roles on the Civic Association (including stint as board clerk, president, and chair), Gilmore was active in a number of BHCA committees over the years. She has also held leadership roles at a range of other neighborhood organizations, including Beacon Hill Circle for Charity, the Beacon Hill Garden Club, the Nichols House Museum, the Friends of the Public Garden Green Committee, and the Nichols House Museum, among other groups.

Miguel Rosales, renowned bridge designer and architect, president of Rosales +, and author of the recently published book, ‘Bridges as Structural Art,’ delivered the keynote address, which focused on two projects he was involved in: the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge and the William Fenton ‘Bill’ Russell Bridge.

The latter bridge, which replaces the North Washington Street Bridge between Charlestown and the North End, is being designed by Rosales and now under construction. The Russell Bridge will complement the adjacent Zakim Bridge via their designs and lighting, noted Rosales.

Meanwhile, Rajan Nanda, a long-serving Civic Association board member and chair of the Streets & Sidewalks Committee, was honored for his many years of service to the organization as he stepped down from the board.