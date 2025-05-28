BHCA Holds Annual Members Meeting at Hampshire House

Special to the Times
The Beacon Hill Civic Association held its annual members meeting on Thursday, May 22, at Hampshire House.
At this time, Keeta Gilmore received the 28th annual Beacon Award, which each year, publicly honors an individual or group whose leadership has made a sustained and significant positive impact on quality of life in the neighborhood.
Besides serving in leadership roles on the Civic Association (including stint as board clerk, president, and chair), Gilmore was active in a number of BHCA committees over the years. She has also held leadership roles at a range of other neighborhood organizations, including Beacon Hill Circle for Charity, the Beacon Hill Garden Club, the Nichols House Museum, the Friends of the Public Garden Green Committee, and the Nichols House Museum, among other groups.
Miguel Rosales, renowned bridge designer and architect, president of Rosales +, and author of the recently published book, ‘Bridges as Structural Art,’ delivered the keynote address, which focused on two projects he was involved in: the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge and the William Fenton ‘Bill’ Russell Bridge.
The latter bridge, which replaces the North Washington Street Bridge between Charlestown and the North End, is being designed by Rosales and now under construction. The Russell Bridge will complement the adjacent Zakim Bridge via their designs and lighting, noted Rosales.
Meanwhile, Rajan Nanda, a long-serving Civic Association board member and chair of the Streets & Sidewalks Committee, was honored for his many years of service to the organization as he stepped down from the board.