Gary Drug Co. Selected to Receives City’s Legacy Business Award

As the only Beacon Hill business selected to receive one of the city’s 2025 Legacy Business Awards, Gary Drug Co. ranks among 30 longstanding, independent businesses citywide recognized this year for contributing to the fabric of their respective neighborhoods.

D. Murphy Photo

Gary Drug Co., the longstanding neighborhood pharmacy at 54 Charles St. which is among the 2025 Legacy Business Award winners.

The self-described “neighborhood legend since 1934,” located at 59 Charles St., has now faithfully provided residents from Beacon Hill and elsewhere with prescription medications, medical supplies, and household necessities for more than 90 years. Herman Grrenfield purchased Gary Drug in 1972 (and later the building in 1978). In the 1990s, Herman transferred ownership of the business to his son, Dan Greenfield, who ran the business until September 2021. The business was then purchased by its current owner, Seth Freedman, who had previously worked at Gary Drug as a pharmacist since 2010.

In an email, Freedman wrote that Gary Drug was “truly honored” to receive one of this year’s Legacy Business Awards.

“With such a long history come many memories such as the old soda fountain, witty banter with former owner Herman Greenfield, and the store staying open during the Blizzard of ’78,” Freedman wrote in part. “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Gary Drug provided vaccinations and hand-delivered medications to take care of customers and patients.”

Freedman emphasized how Gary Drug has created a “true family-friendly environment you just don’t find at your typical chain pharmacy,” personified by a welcoming staff, including some workers who have been there for decades.

“People like to come in and chat with the pharmacist, with the store staff, and with their neighbors at an impromptu meet-up,” wrote Freedman. “Somehow Gary Drug has been able to maintain the charm and intimacy of the drugstores of yesteryear.”

Freedman describes Gary Drug Co. as “a friendly community drugstore with a proud history,” as well as the “only independent pharmacy remaining in downtown Boston.”

Residents submit nominations for Legacy Business Awards, which are then reviewed by the City Council. Finalists are selected by a committee, including representatives from various city departments and Boston Main Streets. The selections were based on application scoring and community support, according to the city.

“Congratulations to Boston’s 30 new legacy business awardees. Our legacy businesses are a driving force of support, resources, and connection across our neighborhoods,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a press release. “I am excited to recognize and celebrate the City’s third wave of Legacy Business awardees who make our communities strong, lively, and welcoming for all.”

Gary Drug Co., along with this year’s other Legacy Business Awards winners, will be recognized at a public awards ceremony, hosted in partnership with The Dorchester Reporter, on Tuesday, June 3, at the Calderwood Pavilion.

Meanwhile, Charles Street Supply was last year’s only Legacy Business from Beacon Hill while Beacon Hill Cleaners was the sole business from the neighborhood (again out of a total of 30 winners citywide) recognized in the city’s inaugural annual Legacy Business Awards program in 2023.