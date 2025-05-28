Man Allegedly Snatches Officer’s Gun and Shoots himself in the Foot Near MGH

By Times staff

A man allegedly snatched a Boston Police officer’s gun and shot himself in the foot during a struggle with the officer on Tuesday, May 27, near Mass General Hospital, according to published reports.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the male suspect, identified as Elvis Haughton, 46, of Boston, who was reportedly having a mental health issue, allegedly attacked the officer, who was working a paid detail near 265 Cambridge St. The suspect reportedly knocked the uniformed officer’s hat from his head during the altercation. Other officers and a passerby helped restrain the suspect until he could be arrested.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for observation, while the officer he allegedly attacked suffered no serious injuries.

According to a statement from Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office: “Our office responded to the Cambridge Street shooting scene this morning. As with all discharges involving an officer weapon we will conduct a thorough investigation. We are thankful that the Boston Police officers on scene contained the situation so that it resulted in no injuries to themselves or members of the public and apparent minimal injury to the suspect involved.”