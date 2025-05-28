Neighborhood Roundup

Community Boating to hold Universal Access Program open house Saturday, May 31

Community Boating, Inc. (CBI) will host a special open house for its Universal Access Program (UAP) on Friday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CBI headquarters, located at 21 David G Mugar Way on the banks of the Charles River.

This free event invites individuals of all abilities, their families, caregivers, and community partners to experience what UAP is all about. Enjoy guided boat rides on the Charles River, take a tour of our accessible boathouse, and meet our dedicated staff and volunteers.

Whether you’re curious about learning to sail or just want to explore a new outdoor activity in an inclusive environment, this is a great opportunity to ask questions, connect, and see the program in action.

UAP empowers individuals to take charge of their learning and progress at their own pace with one-on-one instruction and customized recreational sails. UAP members include veterans, individuals with visual impairments, children with diverse developmental needs, adults with chronic illness or injury, and more. For just $50 a year (or $1 for those who need additional financial support), members gain access to high-quality instruction, adaptive equipment, and the confidence building experience of sailing.

‘Trees of Thoreau Path’ competition accepting applications through June 1

The West End Museum and WE Tree Boston invite artists, neighbors, and tree-lovers to participate in ‘Trees of Thoreau Path,’ an art competition and exhibition celebrating the beauty, significance, and importance of trees in our West End community. The deadline for submissions is June 1.

Visit https://thewestendmuseum.org/news/trees-of-thoreau-path-art-competition/ for more information.

State to hold in-person and virtual meetings on redevelopment of Hurley Building site

The state will hold an in-person public meeting on Wednesday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at the West End Museum, followed by a virtual meeting the next day (Thursday, June 5) at 1 p.m.

The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM), in collaboration with the Department of Mental Health (DMH), proposes offering the site of the buildings located at 19 and 21 Staniford St. for redevelopment by a private developer for a mixed-use project.

DMH intends to continue to operate its residential treatment programs onsite, and the selected developer will be required to build new space onsite (or in very close proximity) to accommodate these programs as part of their development. In order to effectuate this transaction, DCAMM intends to offer a long-term lease (up to 99 years) to the selected development team.

Visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/lindemann-hurley-redevelopment for more on the project, including registration information on the upcoming meetings.

MGH’s Blum Center’s upcoming education programs

Lymph Flow Chair Yoga will take place on Wednesday, June 4, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus).

This monthly in-person Lymph Flow Yoga session is led by Babz Tobin, OTR/L, CLT-LANA, CYT, Reiki Master. will focus on improving our lymphatic health through self-manual lymph drainage routine, breathing techniques, and mindful meditation. This session is free and open to everyone of all levels and abilities. No special equipment is needed. You will be seated in a chair for this session. Space is limited on a first come, first served basis. No registration is needed.

Also, ‘Are GLP-1 RA Injections for Weight Loss or Health Gains?’ will take place on Friday, June 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the MGH O’Keeffe Auditorium and via Zoom.

The featured speakers will be Michelle Monahan, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, and Kayla Northam, DNP, NP-C

GLP-1 RAs (receptor agonists) are a class of medications that can help treat many medical conditions. Learn when GLP-1 RA injections may be a good option for your health beyond obesity and weight management (e.g. for diabetes, sleep apnea, and heart disease); the health benefits of GLP-1 RA injections, including an improvement in obesity-related conditions and quality of life; and tips on incorporating healthy habits to minimize treatment side effects and ensure effective long-term obesity treatment.

Registration is required as space is limited; to register, clink on the link at tinyurl.com/2aatecy9

WECA to meet June 12 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will meet on Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Amy Lowell Apartments, 65 Martha Road.

Representatives from the Esplanade Association will present the Charlesbank Landing redevelopment.

All West End residents are welcome. Bring your voice to West End concerns. Masks are encouraged.

June 18 fundraiser at Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs to benefit Dana Farber

Mike Farina, manager of Beacom Hill Athletic Clubs, will be cycling 300 miles on June 21 as part of an extended Pan Mass Challenge, with the goal of raising $30,000 for Dana Farber’s Pediatric Cancer Center.

In anticipation of this, Farina will be holding a fundraising event on Wednesday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs, 3 Hanock Sy., with all proceeds benefitting Dana Farber. Drinks and appetizers will be provided.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).