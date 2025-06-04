Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Please note: July Zoning & Licensing meeting date changed to June 30

While there will be no ZLC meeting this Wednesday (June 4) as previously communicated here, there will be a “July” ZLC meeting. However, to work around the holiday, we have rescheduled this meeting to Monday, June 30, at 6PM via Zoom. Attendees will be able to connect via Zoom or call-in. Please contact [email protected] for the Zoom and call in information.

The agenda will be published on the bhcivic.org website once confirmed. As of now, one applicant (155-157 Charles Street) will present to our committee.

Upcoming Meetings

Board of Directors – Monday, June 9th, 7pm at 74 Joy Street

Architecture Committee – Monday, June 16th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Zoning & Licensing revised date – Monday, June 30th, 6pm via Zoom

Upcoming Events

Summer Evening at Otis House – Thursday, June 12th, 6-8pm (tickets on sale at bhcivic.org)

For further information on BHCA events including Zoom links or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.

2025 Annual Appeal

As we reflect on the past year, we are filled with thanks for our incredible neighbors. Your generosity and involvement have enabled the Beacon Hill Civic Association to advocate for you – improving our shared spaces, strengthening community bonds, and supporting our important initiatives.

Our neighborhood is more than just a place to live – it is a vibrant community with a rich history and a promising future. However, to continue our mission of preserving, protecting, and enhancing Beacon Hill, we rely on your generosity. Your Annual Appeal donation – whether large or small – makes a direct impact on all the work we do on behalf of the neighborhood.

With your 2025 Annual Appeal donation, you become a vital part of preserving the character and legacy of Beacon Hill for generations to come.

Please make a tax-deductible gift today by visiting bhcivic.org or by mailing your contribution to the BHCA at 74 Joy Street, Boston MA 02114.

Together, we will keep Beacon Hill a thriving and connected community. We appreciate your ongoing support and our thanks to all who have already contributed!