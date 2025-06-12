Echoes of Valor: A Boston Concert Commemorates 250 Years of Service and Sacrifice

Special to the Times

Boston will come alive with the sound of patriotism this June 17 as the city hosts “Echoes of Valor,” a powerful tribute to 250 years of American service and sacrifice. This free public event honors both the founding of the United States Army and the Battle of Bunker Hill, two defining moments in the nation’s history.

The evening features a rousing concert by the United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus at the Hatch Memorial Shell, offering a moving program of patriotic music, ceremonial tributes, and military pageantry.

Schedule of Events

• 6:00 PM – Ceremonial Procession

Begins at the Edward Everett Statue in the Boston Public Garden. The procession route includes Arlington Street and the Arthur Fiedler Footbridge, leading to the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade.

• 7:00 PM – Concert Begins

The concert will include stirring musical selections, military flyovers, cannon salutes, and remarks by civic and military leaders—all honoring America’s enduring legacy of service.

Presented in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Veterans Services, Department of Conservation and Recreation, Massachusetts National Guard, and State Police), the City of Boston (Veterans Services and Boston Police Department), and a wide coalition of federal officials, military personnel, and historic and patriotic organizations—including AHAC, MASSAR, MASSDAR, NSCAR, and Friends of Lafayette.

This event is free and open to the public. All are warmly encouraged to attend and take part in this evening of reflection, honor, and celebration.