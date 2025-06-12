McDonough and Lee to be Honored for Leadership in Improving Healthcare Access

Special to the Times

Boston Senior Home Care (BSHC), a trusted provider of home- and community based services, is pleased to announce Planned Lifetime Assistance Network of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Inc. (PLAN of MA & RI) as its Diamond Sponsor for its upcoming Legacy of Leading Gala: Transforming Communities Through Service celebration on October 16, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Boston.

This new strategic collaboration brings together two organizations dedicated to supporting vulnerable populations and their caregivers. PLAN of MA & RI specializes in providing quality trustee and fiduciary services, helping families secure the financial future of loved ones with disabilities. Their services complement BSHC’s mission of ensuring that older adults and people with disabilities, particularly those of limited means, can remain at home and in the community with dignity and independence. Both organizations recognize the vital role caregivers play in furthering this mission and are committed to providing resources that support their important work.

“Our collaboration with PLAN of MA & RI creates a powerful alliance in supporting caregivers who are navigating both daily responsibilities and future planning concerns,” said BSHC Chief Executive Officer Margaret Hogan. “Their generous Diamond Sponsorship allows us to expand vital resources for family caregivers. Together, we’re honoring this year’s visionary leaders while strengthening our ability to ensure

vulnerable individuals and their caregivers receive the comprehensive support they need to thrive independently.”

Joan McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of PLAN of MA & RI, emphasized its steadfast commitment to supporting family caregivers. “We are honored to serve as the Diamond Sponsor for BSHC’s fundraising event this year. Our trusted services provide essential peace of mind for caregivers concerned about the future welfare of their loved ones. Working alongside BSHC allows us to create a more complete support system that addresses both daily living needs and long-term financial security. We’re particularly proud to sponsor an event honoring Dr. John E. McDonough and Suzanne Lee, both accomplished leaders championing community empowerment.”

BSHC will honor two distinguished community leaders at this year’s gala:

~ Dr. John E. McDonough, Professor of the Practice of Public Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and key architect of healthcare reform legislation, will receive BSHC’s Patricia A. Lynch Excellence in Public Service Award for his work improving healthcare access for vulnerable populations.

~ Suzanne Lee, President Emeritus of the Chinese Progressive Association, will be presented with the Community Advocacy Award for decades of service promoting immigrant rights and community development.

This year’s gala comes amid increasing demand for caregiving services and potential federal funding cuts. BSHC provides essential services for 12,000 older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers annually. The involvement of PLAN of MA & RI highlights the importance of specialized financial planning services that offer robust support for families navigating complex caregiving journeys.

The highly anticipated annual fundraiser brings together more than 250 community advocates and state leaders, with proceeds supporting older adults, people with disabilities, grandparents raising grandchildren, and family caregivers. Candy O’Terry, a Massachusetts Hall of Fame broadcaster, will emcee the event.