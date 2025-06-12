The Museum of African American History marks Juneteenth with Free Music, Dance, Tours, and Family Friendly Offerings

Special to the Times

The Museum of African American History I Boston & Nantucket (MAAH), in collaboration with the Boston Ujima Project, Heritage Marketplace, and Black-owned businesses, will celebrate Juneteenth with programs for visitors of all ages. On June 19th beginning at 12:00 p.m., MAAH will host musical and dance performances, walking tours, facepainting, and story times that are free and open to the public.

The museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and admission is free all day.

Programs include:

• Underground Railroad tours will be offered in partnership with the National Park Service at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Tours, which last approximately one hour, will begin outside the Museum which is located at 46 Joy Street on Beacon Hill.

• The Haus of Glitter Dance Company will lead an Afro Latinx dance workshop.

• A MAAH Storyteller will read Juneteenth books for children including, “Juneteenth for Maize.”

• Cornell Coley, a respected educator and performer, will present an Afro Latin drum circle.

• The Boston Public Quartet will perform a selection of songs from Black composers. including Julius Eastman, Jessie Montgomery, William Grant Still, and Florence Price.

For information and a program schedule visit www.maah.org .

A not-for-profit institution designated an Historic Site by the National Park Service, the Museum of African American History (MAAH) began developing and presenting exhibitions and public gatherings in 1963. It is nationally and internationally known for its collection of historic sites on Joy Street in Boston and York Street on Nantucket. These locations anchor the Black Heritage Trails® in Boston and Nantucket and span the Colonial Period through Reconstruction. MAAH and its portfolio of properties are closely linked to historical leaders, institutions, campaigns and events during the 18th and 19th centuries, such as the Massachusetts General Colored Association which was established in 1826 to combat slavery and racism, the New England Antislavery Society founded in 1832 and led by William Lloyd Garrison, and the voyages of the African American whaling caption, Absalom Boston. Home to four original African American buildings constructed between 1774 and 1835, MAAH sites include two African Meeting Houses, the Abiel Smith School, and the Seneca Boston-Florence Higginbotham House. Through programs, curricula, tours, and exhibits the museum illuminates, interprets, and preserves the birthplace of the abolitionist movement and the continuing struggle for human rights.