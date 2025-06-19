The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its monthly public hearing on Thursday, June 26, at 5 p.m.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom hearing or calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering meeting id # 936 0741 4747. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

The public can offer testimony.

Discussion Topics

Ratification Of May 15, 2025 Public Hearing Minutes

Violation Hearing

APP # 25.0744 BH 41 Phillips Street

Applicant: Alexis Comeau; Comeau Property Mgmt.

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved intercom.

Design Review Hearing

APP # 25.0668 BH 41 Phillips Street #20

Proposed Work: Install retractable awning system on upper level terrace.

APP # 25.0960 BH 56 Beacon Street

Proposed Work: Enlarge garage door opening, repair/replace front treads, install new elevator override (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review).

APP # 25.0874 BH 55 Phillips Street

Proposed Work: Replace glass storefront with operable unit for egress purposes.

APP # 25.0967 BH 35 South Russell Street

Proposed Work: Paint front door red.

APP # 25.0958 BH Granary Burial Ground

Proposed Work: Repair John Hancock, Franklin, and Mosely Family Monuments. Conserve 100 Gravestones in “Section A” of the Cemetery.

APP # 25.0896 BH 52 Cedar Lane Way

Proposed Work: Replace wood rail with metal rail.

APP # 25.0871 BH 148 Cambridge Street

Proposed Work: Replace ten existing non-historic, 6 over 6, windows with ten, all wood, double hung, true divided light windows with no low-e glass.

APP # 25.0865 BH 127 Mount Vernon Street

Proposed Work: Replace wooden flagpole with aluminum flag pole.

APP # 25.0944 BH 5 West Cedar Street

Proposed Work: Replace deck fence in kind.

APP # 25.0974 BH 78 Beacon Street

Proposed Work: Restore front curb and stoop, replace two light fixtures.

APP # 25.0975 BH 27 Brimmer Street

Proposed Work: New light fixtures, and door hardware, new railing (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review).

Administrative Review

APP # 25.0955 BH 27 Anderson Street #5: Remove and replace six non-historic windows, with wood, single hung, true divided light, existing layout to remain, exterior painted to match existing, black spacer to cover gasket, front elevation 3rd floor, three, 1 over 1 windows replaced with three, 1 over 1, wood windows, street facing side elevation 3rd floor, three, 1 over 1, windows replaced with three, 1 over 1, wood windows.

APP # 25.0937 BH 40 Beacon Street: Repair purple window glass in kind.

APP # 25.0950 BH 49 Beacon Street: Replace damaged wood, metal or masonry in kind to match historic profile, texture, color, and tooling.

APP # 25.0960 BH 56 Beacon Street Restore/replace existing handrail on front stoop in kind, replace roof deck rail in kind (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 25.0975 BH 27 Brimmer Street Replace grill on front vent, replace non-historic, rear windows on lower three floors with 1 over 1, wood, double hung, with a spacer bar between the glass that matches the color of the window sash, the windows will not have low-e glass. Replace non-historic, front windows on lower level and level two with 1 over 1, wood, double hung, with a spacer bar between the glass that matches the color of the window, the windows will not have low-e glass low-e glass (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 25.0964 BH 80 Charles Street: Replace cap flashing in kind, brace the existing front parapet wall with a steel beam along its length and braced to the roof, cut and point the third and fourth floors, front elevation. Mortar mix to match existing in color and aggregate, make flashing repairs to the masonry on the first and second floors and to repaint existing masonry Ben. Moore, Philadelphia Cream, Historic Color HC-30 to match existing.

APP # 25.0921 BH 100 Charles Street: At front facade level two, Replace two, non-historic, 1 over 1 windows, and one non-historic, 2 over 2, wood, single hung, true divided lights, with no low-e glass.

APP # 25.0914 BH 103 Charles Street: At upper level front facade, replace three arched, non-historic windows with three, 1 over 1, arched top sash, double hung windows, with no low-e glass.

APP # 25.0952 BH 49 Chestnut Street: Restore six existing windows on front elevation to include re-glazing and re-painting in-kind using Benjamin Moore Navajo White OC-95 Soft Gloss, Replace three non-original sash sets on front elevation with 6-over-6, double hung sash sets in existing jambs. (one at dormer and two at grade level.) Sash sets to be true divided light, using clear glass; with mahogany, mortise and tenon construction; painted in-kind using Benjamin Moore Navajo White OC-95 Soft Gloss, Re-paint front entry door in-kind using Benjamin Moore Heritage Red OC-181 Gloss. Re-paint woodwork surrounding front entryway in-kind using Benjamin Moore Navajo White OC-95 Soft Gloss. Replace six pairs of existing non-original exterior shutters on front elevation with historically accurate custom Beacon Hill style shutters using Spanish cedar with mortise and tenon construction; and with period appropriate hardware to replicate existing hardware in-kind. Paint new shutters Benjamin Moore Essex Green HC-188, Remove existing slate, flashing and gutter from front roof area. Install ice & water shields on the entire front roof area. Replace existing front gutter with 20oz copper gutter maintaining the same profile and dimensions. Install new slate to match existing slate in-kind. Replace all flashing with copper flashing, spot re-point masonry and perform repairs to existing lintels on front elevation as needed. Mortar to comply with following specification: 1 Portland / 2 Lime / 7 Sand. Lintel repairs to be performed using Conproco Matrix.

APP # 25.0875 BH 57A Chestnut Street: Repair fire escape in kind.

APP # 25.0915 BH 65 Chestnut Street (34-36 Charles): Paint previously paint surfaces in kind; all trim, windows, fire escape, replace multiple rotted clapboard in kind.

APP # 25.0980 BH 31 Myrtle Street: Replace/reset bricks as needed, spot pointing, caulk and paint all window trim, replace rotted trim, repair/replace broken stone sills and lintels.

APP # 25.0969 BH 35 Pinckney Street: At rear elevation, level two, replace two, non-historic, 1 over 1, wood windows in kind.

APP # 25.0888 BH 51 Revere Street: Install a small metal conduit along the side facade of the building, under existing lines.

APP # 25.0979 BH 22 River Street: Spot pointing various areas at the top floor of the Chestnut St elevation as well as the top right corner of the River St. elevation. Repair cast stone as needed, replacing approximately 20 bricks and repointing a small set of steps. All work will be done in kind with the original. APP # 25.0891 BH 9 Temple Street: Install small sconce on rear balcony.