Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Shown (left to right) are Beacon Hill Civic Association board member John Gulliver, and BHCA members Devin and Katherine Kennedy,

and Richelle Gewertz enjoying a delightful Summer Evening at Otis House last Thursday.

BHCA Committee Work

Every year, the BHCA publishes it Annual Report. The report is a compilation of the work of our many committees. We will include committee reports here from time to time.

Safety Committee

The BHCA Safety Committee is the liaison between Beacon Hill and the Boston Police, Area A1. As such, we attend the monthly Advisory Committee at the Police Station. There is active dialogue with BPD and BHCA

Summary of some of the safety issues for BH over the last year:

Encampments –

A) Charles Circle

In May stakeholders held a meeting regarding Charles Circle encampments. While things improved over the summer and fall, it’s unclear what spring will bring.

DCR has refused to help with architectural improvements to reduce camping.

CVS building / New development – The canopy in the current plans presents a new location for encampments. Developers should address this concern in advance of approval with structure design and lighting

B) Boston Common

– Police and Outreach remain responsive to all camping in city parks. BPD requests that we call 911 when we see something.

– Cameras have been installed along Beacon and Charles Street during the year. BPD is very happy to have increased coverage downtown.

– Reckless driving by Uber Eats and DoorDash Motorbikes. This has improved dramatically with the city’s current policies. While there is further room for improvement, we are going in the right direction

– Brewer Fountain – the city, FOPG, Downtown Association, and BPD are well aware of the ongoing issues at the fountain. There is renewed focus on the area as warm weather returns.

Please contact the BHCA if you have any concerns about crime or quality of life problems, and we can alert the Police. We are fortunate to have a very responsive and caring Police at Area A. As the Police always say, you are their eyes and ears. If you see something that should concern you, please contact them at 911 for emergencies, or 617-343-4240!

Upcoming Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, June 23rd, 5:30pm via Zoom

Zoning & Licensing revised date – Monday, June 30th, 6pm via Zoom

For further information on BHCA events, including Zoom links for these meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.

2025 Annual Appeal

As we reflect on the past year, we are filled with thanks for our incredible neighbors. Your generosity and involvement have enabled the Beacon Hill Civic Association to advocate for you – improving our shared spaces, strengthening community bonds, and supporting our important initiatives.

Our neighborhood is more than just a place to live – it is a vibrant community with a rich history and a promising future. However, to continue our mission of preserving, protecting, and enhancing Beacon Hill, we rely on your generosity. Your Annual Appeal donation – whether large or small – makes a direct impact on all the work we do on behalf of the neighborhood.

With your 2025 Annual Appeal donation, you become a vital part of preserving the character and legacy of Beacon Hill for generations to come.

Please make a tax-deductible gift today by visiting bhcivic.org or by mailing your contribution to the BHCA at 74 Joy Street, Boston MA 02114.

Together, we will keep Beacon Hill a thriving and connected community. We appreciate your ongoing support and our thanks to all who have already contributed!