First Time Since 1825

75 descendants of the “Brothers of the Battle” reunite in Charlestown

Special to the Times

For the first time since the 1825 laying of the Bunker Hill Monument cornerstone, 75 descendants of the men and sons who fought at the Battle of Bunker Hill gathered at the Charlestown Historical Society to honor their ancestors and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the pivotal Revolutionary War battle.

These descendants, representing families of the “Brothers of the Battle,” traveled from across North America—including Hawaii, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, Florida, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, the Carolinas, Maine, and Vancouver, Canada—to pay tribute to their eighth great-grandfathers. They came bearing powerful family heirlooms: swords, bayonets, letters, bullets, and uniforms, all displayed proudly during the Society’s special weekend of events.

“This is a moment that hasn’t happened in 200 years,” says Julie Hall, President of the Charlestown Historical Society and Co-Founder of BH250. “These families are bringing the Revolution to life in ways that history books simply cannot. They are living proof that the spirit of liberty endures through generations.”

The event was part of the Charlestown Historical Society’s Brothers of the Battle program, created to shine a long-overdue light on the everyday patriots who stood against British forces on June 17, 1775. Often overlooked in traditional histories, these farmers, tradesmen, immigrants, and teenagers made up the backbone of the Revolutionary War effort.

Among the stories shared was that of Jim Philbrick, whose fifth-great-grandfather David How served in Frye’s Regiment at Bunker Hill and later crossed the Delaware with George Washington. Matt Woodfin, another attendee, uncovered the story of his sixth-great-grandfather Michael Dalton, a fifer in the 1st New Hampshire Regiment, through detailed pension records and letters.

From June 15 to 17, the Charlestown Historical Society hosted a series of public events including a historic march in the Bunker Hill Day Parade, a local tradition known as “Townie Christmas,” a Legacy Day & Archives Tour showcasing the descendants’ heirlooms, and storytelling sessions at the Bunker Hill Monument Museum. The commemorations culminated in the national Battle of Bunker Hill 250th anniversary ceremony, where families united in tribute by the monument.

Dr. Timothy Riordan, whose research helped shape the Brothers of the Battle program, emphasized the emotional power of the gathering: “These are the stories of real people—quiet heroes whose sacrifices are the foundation of the freedoms we enjoy today,” says Dr. Riordan. “For the first time in two centuries, their families are bringing those stories home.”

The Charlestown Historical Society also announced plans to develop a digital archive—supported by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism—so future generations can explore these personal accounts and artifacts online.

“The legacy of Bunker Hill isn’t just in monuments—it’s in memory,” says Hall. “This program ensures those memories are preserved and shared.”

To learn more about the Brothers of the Battle program or contribute to the archive, visit www.charlestownhistoricalsociety.org.