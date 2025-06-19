The Greater Boston Food Bank Celebrates Hunger Relief Champions at GBFB Awards

Special to the Times

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB), the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, honored the individuals and organizations that demonstrated extraordinary leadership in supporting GBFB’s hunger-relief efforts throughout 2024 at its new GBFB Awards event, held at GBFB’s Yawkey Distribution Center in Boston. Awardees represent those who partnered with GBFB to advance its mission to end hunger here through food donations, volunteerism, advocacy, philanthropic support, and agency partnerships, empowering the 1 in 3 Massachusetts residents facing food insecurity in Eastern Massachusetts to access nutritious meals.

Formerly known as the Partner Appreciation Awards, the event marked the evolution of a two-decade tradition started in 2003, which now reflects the broader, cross-sector efforts fueling hunger relief across Eastern Massachusetts. The event spotlighted six individuals and organizations selected from GBFB’s network of food distribution partners, volunteers, public officials, donors and advocates who have shown dedication to mitigating the food insecurity crisis and providing wide-ranging contributions to support hunger relief efforts in Eastern Massachusetts.

“Every person and organization we honored this year has made a lasting impact on our collective duty to empower everyone with access to healthy food,” said GBFB President and CEO Catherine D’Amato. “In a time when millions of our neighbors are finding it harder than ever to make ends meet, these outstanding partners remind us that hunger-relief can take many forms. Whether through advocacy, volunteerism, or strategic support, these champions step up to meet the moment with action and compassion.”

GBFB also celebrated the Framingham-based United Way of Tri-County (UWTC), the recipient of last year’s GBFB Transformational Community Investment Grant. Over three years, GBFB has committed $500,000 to fund capacity-building enhancements that will increase UWTC’s ability to serve more clients, distribute more food, and assist communities in need by launching a mobile food pantry, purchasing vehicles for food distribution, and acquire additional equipment and supplies for its food pantry and hot meals programs.

The celebration also spotlighted the 2024 Change Maker Award honorees (previously announced in November 2024), Wellesley Girl Scout Troup 64049, who graciously donated their cookie sales profits to GBFB, as well as the 2024 GBFB Team Members of the Quarter for their dedication to driving GBFB’s mission of hunger relief forward.

The evening event was concluded by GBFB unveiling its newWall of Fame, recognizing over 40 of GBFB’s top corporate philanthropic donors by displaying their logos on the wall of the Yawkey Distribution Center’s main gathering place, where the event was held.

Food insecurity remains an enduring and widespread challenge in Massachusetts. The latest installment of GBFB’s annual study on food insecurity and access in Massachusetts, set to be released in full on June 17, estimates that 1 in 3 adults in the Commonwealth continue to struggle with food insecurity and the total number of food-insecure individuals continues to steadily increase.

The 2024 GBFB Award honorees are comprised of the following individuals and organizations:

Kip Tiernan Award – Dr. Regina Wu

The Kip Tiernan Award is named in honor of GBFB’s founder, honoring an individual or organization that demonstrates extraordinary leadership in philanthropic and human services and exemplifies GBFB’s mission through outstanding involvement, dedication, and collaboration to help end hunger in the community. Dr. Wu is a primary care physician at Mass General Brigham, was honored for her leadership in hunger relief and community-based philanthropy. A long-time advocate for food access in Newton, Dr. Wu began volunteering at local mobile markets before stepping into her role on the Newton Food Pantry’s Board of Directors. Dr. Wu made transformational contributions to the organization, including the onboarding of professional staff, launching the innovative “Freedge” program to expand access to fresh food, and securing a land donation for a new pantry set to open in 2026. She now serves on the board of GBFB partner Food for Free, continuing to advance food justice throughout Eastern Massachusetts.

Corporate Partner of the Year – Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines was honored for deepening its commitment to GBFB through sustained giving and active employee engagement. Since 2009, Delta has contributed $560,000, including $100,000 in 2024. The company actively sponsors GBFB’s signature events and campaigns including Spring for Meals and Taste the Food Bank, and hosts regular volunteer shifts, setting the bar for corporate involvement.

Food Donor of the Year – Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s was honored for donating 1.7 million pounds of food in 2024, through its Neighborhood Shares Program. With 19 stores across GBFB’s territory that work with 26 agency partners, Trader Joe’s provides fresh, culturally relevant, and nutritious food with at least four pickups per week per store. These food recovery efforts play a vital role in reducing food waste and getting high-quality food into the hands of neighbors who need it most.

Agency Partner Award – YMCA of Greater Boston

YMCA of Greater Boston was honored for its innovative, client-centered approach to hunger relief. Since becoming a GBFB agency partner in 2020, the YMCA has grown to distribute more than 2 million pounds of food annually through a well-organized network of mobile markets and community-based food pantries. Their willingness to collaborate with smaller, grassroots organizations have extended food access across the city. Recent efforts include the leasing of a new warehouse to support regional food storage and plans to open two community “storefront” food access sites offering client-choice shopping. Their forward-thinking model continues to serve as best practice across GBFB’s network.

Advocate of the Year – State Representative Christine Barber

State Representative Christine Barber (D-Somerville) was honored for her commitment to advancing hunger relief through public policy since 2015. A long-standing supporter of the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program (MEFAP), Rep. Barber has helped direct state investments to agency partners like the Mystic Valley YMCA. Now serving as House Chair of the Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, she continues to champion food access and food systems innovation, including expanding GBFB’s ability to partner with local farms and food producers.

Volunteer of the Year –

Paul Weber

Paul Weber was honored for his years of dedicated volunteer service to GBFB. A retired math teacher and Natick resident, Paul began volunteering with GBFB in 2018 and has since logged over 430 hours. Known for his positivity, flexibility, and teamwork, Paul is trusted to help train new volunteers and adapt quickly to any new task. He exemplifies the dedication and compassion needed to fulfill GBFB’s mission to end hunger here in Eastern Massachusetts.

2024 GBFB Team Members of the Quarter

• Adrian James, Warehouse Associate II

• Kristiana Le, Manager of Community Engagement

• Samantha Prescott, Agency Relations Manager • Trish Vallery, Senior Manager of Human Resources and Administrative Services