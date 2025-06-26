Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

There’s a New Bin in Town!

The City of Boston’s Project Oscar team, the Office of Neighborhood Services and the BHCA have worked over the past year to locate a composting bin on Beacon Hill where residents could easily walk to deposit their compost. Previously, the closest location was on City Hall Plaza. Separating food waste from everyday trash and depositing in a composting bin can help control rodents in our neighborhood.

ONS Liasion for Beacon Hill, Maccon Bonner, as the new composting bins were installed on Cambridge Street.

This week, two composting bins were installed on Cambridge Street between the Fire Station and Joy Street. Now, all residents have access to a public composting bin if they are not already part of Project Oscar.

Please make sure to close the lid and lock the bin after you finish dropping off your food scraps. This helps prevent contamination and ensures that your food scraps are able to be composted.

The bin can be accessed with the code 214. Please reference the list below to see what is acceptable and what is not acceptable to compost in these bins.

What You Can Compost with Project Oscar

These items are accepted in the public composting bin:

• Fruit and vegetable scraps, peelings, pits, and seeds

• Eggshells and nutshells

• Rice, pasta, cereal

• Bread, pastries, cookies

• Meat, fish, bones

• Dairy products

• Cheese

• Coffee grounds and coffee filters

• Teabags

• Cut or dry flowers

• All World Centric products

• Napkins, paper towels, paper plates, paper bags

• Cardboard take-out containers (must have one of the following compost certifications: BPI, TUV, OK Compost and CMA)

• Wine corks

• Wooden coffee stirrers

• Compostable bags (must have one of the following compost certifications: BPI, TUV, OK Compost and CMA)

What You Cannot Compost With Project Oscar

These items are NOT accepted in the public composting bin:

• Pizza Boxes

• Fats, grease, oils

• Pet waste

• Compostable diapers

• Cigarette butts

• Yard waste (go to boston.gov to find your leaf and yard waste schedule)

• Dryer lint, dryer sheets

• Styrofoam

• Plastic bags

• Charcoal

For more information on composting, please visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/public-works/project-oscar#what-you-can-compost

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Zoning & Licensing – Monday, June 30th, 6pm via Zoom

Board of Directors – Monday, July 14th, 7pm

For further information on BHCA events, including Zoom links for these meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.

2025 Annual Appeal

As we reflect on the past year, we are filled with thanks for our incredible neighbors. Your generosity and involvement have enabled the Beacon Hill Civic Association to advocate for you – improving our shared spaces, strengthening community bonds, and supporting our important initiatives.

Our neighborhood is more than just a place to live – it is a vibrant community with a rich history and a promising future. However, to continue our mission of preserving, protecting, and enhancing Beacon Hill, we rely on your generosity. Your Annual Appeal donation – whether large or small – makes a direct impact on all the work we do on behalf of the neighborhood.

With your 2025 Annual Appeal donation, you become a vital part of preserving the character and legacy of Beacon Hill for generations to come.

Please make a tax-deductible gift today by visiting bhcivic.org or by mailing your contribution to the BHCA at 74 Joy Street, Boston MA 02114.

Together, we will keep Beacon Hill a thriving and connected community. We appreciate your ongoing support and our thanks to all who have already contributed!