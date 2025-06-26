Bench in Public Garden Dedicated to Tom Kershaw of Hampshire House

Special to the Times

June 10 marked the 56th anniversary of Tom Kershaw buying Hampshire House, and to mark the occasion, his staff at Hampshire House Hospitality Group dedicated a bench in The Public Garden in his honor.

Courtesy of Michelle Goldberg, Hampshire House Hospitality Group

Tom Kershaw, chairman of Hampshire House Corporation, cuts the

ribbon on the bench dedicated to him in the Public Garden, alongside

Markus Ripperger, president, CEO, and corporate chef of Hampshire

House Corporation.

Among those on hand for the dedication ceremony were Liza Meyer, new president of the Friends of the Public Garden, Rebecca McKevitz, the organization’s director of parks care and capital projects, and Maliaka Shepard, senior communications and outreach officer; Shawn P. Ford, executive director of the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum; David Colella, vice president and managing director at The Colonnade Hotel; Bob Lawler, vice president and general manager of City Experiences; and Tim Kirwan, now retired and the former general manager of InterContinental.

Henry and Hem of the Boston Park Rangers Mounted Unit, and their riders, Rangers Emma Papargiris and Alex Hartgrove, were also in attendance.