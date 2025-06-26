BSHC Awarded a $7,500 Grant from M&T Charitable Foundation to Support Vital Services

Special to the Times

Boston Senior Home Care (BSHC) has been awarded a generous grant of $7,500 from The M&T Charitable Foundation to provide essential services and supports for residents in affordable housing, reinforcing BSHC’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities of limited means.

Margaret Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of BSHC, expressed her gratitude for The M&T Charitable Foundation’s support, saying “We are immensely grateful to M&T Bank for their generous grant. This funding is crucial in enabling us to continue providing essential services to the supportive housing residents. With this support, we can further our mission of ensuring that older adults have equitable access to the services and resources they need to safely age in place with dignity and independence.”

The M&T Charitable Foundation has a long-standing history of supporting community initiatives that strengthen our communities. This grant to BSHC clearly underscores the bank’s commitment to creating meaningful, lasting change. “M&T Bank is deeply committed to our community partners and strives to make a positive impact in people’s lives and in the communities we serve. We’re proud to support Boston Senior Home Care through this $7,500 grant to support their mission to enhance the quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities by providing essential services and resources,” said Joel Jaquez, Senior Regional Program Officer, Eastern Massachusetts for The M&T Charitable Foundation.

The M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T Bank, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization founded in 1993 and funded by M&T Bank. The M&T Charitable Foundation awards nearly $40 million in grants per year to thousands of nonprofit organizations focused on improving the quality of life in the areas the bank serves.

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&Ts principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T & Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit https://www.mtb.com/.

Boston Senior Home Care (BSHC) is a private, nonprofit human services agency based in Boston, MA. Since 1974, the agency has been dedicated to making a difference in the community by connecting older adults, individuals with disabilities, and families with essential services and resources to live safely and independently in their homes and communities. BSHC also supports caregivers in their unique caregiving journeys, empowering them to provide exceptional care while caring for their own well-being. As an Aging Services Access Point in the City of Boston, BSHC proudly serves the neighborhoods of Beacon Hill, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, Downtown Boston, East Boston, Mattapan, North End, South Boston, and West End. For more information, visit bshcinfo.org.