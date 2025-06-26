Neighborhood Roundup

NHM to offer Brahmins & Bohemians Walking Tour on Friday, June 27

The Nichols House Museum will offer its Brahmins & Bohemians Walking Tour on Friday, June 27, at 6 p.m.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Beacon Hill was a hotbed of creativity with artists and craftspeople living and working (and partying) in quaint quarters across the neighborhood. On this walking tour, participants will stroll past their homes, studios, and cafes while learning about these fascinating residents, hearing stories of unconventional women, LGBTQ+ communities, and the moment when the Hill was the most avant-garde spot in the city.

Tickets are $20 each for museum members and $25 each general admission; register at: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/nicholshousemuseum/items/468675/calendar/2025/06/?flow=376571&full-items=yes&back=https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org

Registration open for City Splash public swim on the Charles set for July 12

Registration is now open for the Charles River Conservancy’s annual City Splash, which returns on Saturday, July 12, again offering the public a rare opportunity to swim in the Charles River on the Esplanade. (A rain date has been set for Sunday, July 13.)

Swimming will be offered in 25-minute, pre-registered slots. Registrants must be 18 or older, be comfortable swimming in deep water only, and sign a waiver on the day of the event. Swim spots are capped to ensure the safety of all participants. Register to swim online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzJuqoW4YknLYqwzTdoFLNYeEaVgFG1XrRfpWT67ZWR2t_Fw/viewform

On-land activities, which are free and open to the public, take place at Fiedler Field throughout the event hours of noon to 4 p.m. To celebrate the Charles River Conservancy’s 25th anniversary and eighth annual swim, this year’s event will have an expanded vendor village, a variety of food trucks, and numerous activities for all ages.

Upcoming programming offered by West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7,

will offer ‘Now is the Hour: A Tribute to Buddy Clark’ on Sunday, June 29, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at The Hub on Causeway Community Room at 52 Causeway St.

This musical tribute celebrates the life and legacy of West Ender Buddy Clark, one of the golden voices of the 1930s and ‘40s performed live by talented vocalist Dan Gabel, accompanied by Josiah Reibstein and The Hubtones.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1359635720039?aff=oddtdtcreator for more information and tickets.

The museum will also host ‘Boston Sports and the Struggle for Racial and Gender Equity’ – a lecture by Dr. Mark Herlihy of Endicott College on the athletes who pioneered diversity and inclusion in Boston sports – on Wednesday, July 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12.51 each and available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-sports-and-the-struggle-for-racial-and-gender-equity-tickets

Upcoming events at the Athenaeum

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., will offer an Author Talk with Nigel Hamilton, author of ‘Lincoln vs. Davis: The War of the Presidents,’ on Monday, June 30, at 6 p.m.

From New York Times bestselling presidential biographer Nigel Hamilton comes the greatest untold story of the Civil War: how two American presidents faced off as the fate of the nation hung in the balance—and how Abraham Lincoln came to embrace emancipation as the last, best chance to save the Union.

With a cast of unforgettable characters, from first ladies to fugitive coachmen to treasonous cabinet officials, Lincoln vs. Davis is a spellbinding dual biography from renowned presidential chronicler Nigel Hamilton: a saga that will surprise, touch, and enthrall.

Tickets are free for Athenaeum members and their guests, and $20 for visitors. More information and registration is available at: https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en/nigel-hamilton-lincoln-vs-davis-the-war-of-the-presidents-5a2KUm54Jvd/overview

Also, the Athenaeum is offering its ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ exhibit, which features the photographic work of Massachusetts-based Edwin Hale Lincoln (1848–1938), highlighting his career dedicated to documenting and preserving New England’s wildflowers through Sept. 5.

This exhibit presents, together for the first time in over a century, Lincoln’s botanical photographs, glass plate negatives, and his collected pressed specimens of flowers from his 1910-1914 self-published series of the same name. Through Lincoln’s preservationist lens, visitors will experience a meticulous photographic practice capturing botanical methodology, artistry, and the timeless allure and beauty of New England’s wildflowers.

More information on Athenaeum programs and events is available at: bostonathenaeum.org/events.

MGH to host educational programs in July at Blum Center

Mass General Hospital will offer Lymph Flow Chair Yoga on Wednesday, July 2, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus).

The featured speaker will be Barbara Tobin, OTR/L, CLT-LANA, CYT, Reiki Master, and this mid-day session will focus on improving lymphatic health through self-manual lymph drainage routine, breathing techniques, and mindful meditation.

This session is free and open to everyone of all levels and abilities. No special equipment is needed. You will be seated in a chair for this session. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is needed.

MGH will also present ‘Calling All Grandparents!: Caring for Grandkids with Food Allergies’ on Wednesday, July 23, from noon to 1p.m. in the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus).

The featured speaker for this event will be Michael Pistiner, MD, MMSc, Director of Food Allergy Advocacy, Education and Prevention for Mass General for Children Food Allergy Center.

This interactive group session is intended to help participants learn practical, hands-on skills for safely caring for grandchildren with food allergies; and understand how to read food labels, prevent exposure, and respond to allergic reactions. Get your questions answered by a pediatric allergist in a warm, welcoming setting.

Registration is required as space is limited. To register, email the Blum Center at [email protected].

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).