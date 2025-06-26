Registry of Motor Vehicle’s Low Plate Lottery Returns for 2025

Special to the Times

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing applications for the 2025 Low Number Plate Lottery will be available online at myRMV Online Service Center beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025. To be eligible, applicants must apply for this year’s lottery by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 15, 2025. Winners will be notified by mail if selected for a low number plate.

This year, there are 283 plates available through the low plate lottery. Some of the available low plates include 42, 108, 1997, 12K, X8 and A78.

Applicants should note that there is no fee to apply for the lottery. However, should the applicant be selected as a winner, there is a special plate fee that will be required, as well as a standard registration fee.

Customers are encouraged to visit the RMV’s website or follow @MassRMV on X (formerly Twitter) for details about the lottery plate drawing to be announced later this summer, including the date, time, livestream link, and location of the event.

In addition, lottery plate applicants will be sent a notification from the RMV to the email address they provided with lottery event details.

The lottery results will be posted after the drawing on the RMV website.

Lottery Rules and

Eligibility Requirements

Only one entry per applicant will be accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.

An applicant must be a Massachusetts resident with a Massachusetts driver’s license or ID card in good standing and a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.

Companies/corporations may not apply.

MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members are not eligible. “Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers and sisters. Individuals involved in the management of MassDOT divisions are also ineligible.

Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/lowplatelottery

An applicant’s registration, Massachusetts driver’s license, or ID card cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-Z Pass/Pay by Plate violations.

Online entries must be completed by August 15, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

By law, lottery winners must be announced by September 15, 2025. Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/lowplatelottery

All winners will be notified by the RMV in writing with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until December 31, 2025 to swap their plates. Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited after December 31 and awarded to the alternate winners.

All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.

All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records law.