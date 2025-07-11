Museum of African American History’s $10 million Capital Campaign Gains Momentum

The Museum of African American History I Boston & Nantucket (MAAH) today announced the launch of a $10 million capital campaign to develop new exhibits and program offerings, enhance engagement with schools, local communities, and visitors of every age and background, invest in facility improvements, and expand its reach and impact.

To date, $3.5 million has already been pledged by private donors as well as family and corporate foundations, including a $200,000 matching gift from Eastern Bank Foundation. Records indicate that many of these contributions are from first-time donors in response to the termination of a $500,000 federal grant and broad attacks on Black cultural institutions.

According to Dr. Noelle Trent, MAAH’s President & CEO, planning began shortly after her arrival in June of 2023. The following year, a fundraising planning study was completed, and the results were shared with donors, supporters, and other stakeholders. The unprecedented withdrawal of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) grant in April— originally awarded in June of 2024— prompted Dr. Trent to accelerate the campaign’s start.

“We are deeply grateful to our benefactors for their investment in our vision, programs, and priorities,” said Dr. Trent. “Funds raised through this campaign will provide a strong financial foundation, allow us to advance our mission, maintain the historic buildings in our care, showcase our remarkable collection, and bring new events, exhibits, and programming to the diverse communities we serve.”

Home to four landmark buildings—including the Abiel Smith School on Beacon Hill, the Seneca Boston–Florence Higginbotham House in Nantucket, and the African Meeting Houses in both locations—the Museum of African American History curates a rich collection of art and artifacts. It offers guided tours, educational programming, and community events, along with exhibitions that connect Colonial and early African American history to the abolition of slavery and present-day conversations around race and human rights in New England and beyond.

“The Museum of African American History is a national treasure and a point of pride for all New Englanders,” said Dr. Jackie Glenn, Chair of the MAAH board of Trustees. “We believe that philanthropists, community members, foundations, and corporations will step up to protect and preserve this extraordinary resource. Anyone who has visited the museum knows that our exhibits and programs help tell the story of America.”