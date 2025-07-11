Neighborhood Roundup

MGH’s Blum Center to host upcoming events

‘Calling All Grandparents!: Caring for Grandkids with Food Allergies,’ with featured speaker Michael Pistiner, MD, MMSc, is set for Wednesday, July 23, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus).

This interactive group session will be led by Michael Pistiner, MD, MMSc, Director of Food Allergy Advocacy, Education and Prevention for Mass General for Children Food Allergy Center, and teach guests to learn practical, hands-on skills for safely caring for grandchildren with food allergies; and understand how to read food labels, prevent exposure, and respond to allergic reactions.

Get your questions answered by a pediatric allergist in a warm, welcoming setting.

Admission is free, but registration is required as space is limited. To register, email the Blum Center at [email protected].

Also, Lymph Flow Chair Yoga is coming Wednesday, Aug. 6, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus).

The featured speaker for this in-person Lymph Flow Yoga session will be Barbara Tobin, OTR/L, CLT-LANA, CYT, Reiki Master, who will help guests focus on improving their lymphatic health through self-manual lymph drainage routine, breathing techniques, and mindful meditation.

This session is free and open to everyone of all levels and abilities. No special equipment is needed. You will be seated in a chair for this session. Space is limited on a first come, first served basis. No registration is needed.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).

Athenaeum offers ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ photo exhibit

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., is offering its ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ exhibit, which features the photographic work of Massachusetts-based Edwin Hale Lincoln (1848–1938), highlighting his career dedicated to documenting and preserving New England’s wildflowers through Sept. 5.

This exhibit presents, together for the first time in over a century, Lincoln’s botanical photographs, glass plate negatives, and his collected pressed specimens of flowers from his 1910-1914 self-published series of the same name. Through Lincoln’s preservationist lens, visitors will experience a meticulous photographic practice capturing botanical methodology, artistry, and the timeless allure and beauty of New England’s wildflowers.

More information on Athenaeum programs and events is available at: bostonathenaeum.org/events.