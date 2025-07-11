Wu Announces the Release of ‘Dear Summer’ Vol. 3 Mixtape

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment announced the release of Dear Summer Vol. 3, the latest edition of the City’s official summer mixtape. The annual project highlights original songs and DJ mixes by artists across Greater Boston, celebrating the city’s cultural identity and elevating local talent through the power of music.

“Summer in Boston is a truly special time for our residents, families and communities across every neighborhood. We are proud and grateful that incredible talent calls Boston home, and that these amazing artists and creatives create space for community and culture building all year long,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are thrilled to launch Vol. 3 of the Dear Summer Mixtape that represents the very best of our creative community, featuring 17 of our best local musicians, mixed by 6 of our top DJs, representing our city. As we continue to make our way through summer, we hope that this mixtape taps into the joy and community present throughout Boston’s communities.”

For Volume III, Chimel “ReaL P” Idiokitas returns as Music Curator and Executive Producer, alongside John Borders IV, Executive Producer and Director of the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment as well as Brittany Lee, Executive Producer and Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment.

“This year’s Mixtape proves that Boston’s creative scene isn’t just alive, it’s evolving,” said John Borders IV, Mixtape

Co-Executive Producer and Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the City of Boston. “We’re proud to continue uplifting local artists whose talent resonates far beyond city limits. Boston has a sound that deserves to be heard around the world, and through this initiative, we’re making sure it is. The Mixtape isn’t just a project, it’s a movement. As momentum grows, other cities are taking note and will follow suit based on what we’ve started.”

Dear Summer Vol. 3 features curated tracks across genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, Soul, Alternative, and Afrobeats.

Participating DJs include:

DJ Cha, DJ based in Dedham

DJ Lysse, DJ based in Stoughton

Brat Attack, DJ based in Berklee/Greater Boston

SuperSmashBroz, DJ based in Roxbury

ProSwervez, DJ based in Mattapan

Towfu, DJ based in Revere

“For me, it’s always been about the music: discovering it, refining it, sharing it, and then ultimately bringing those incredible sounds to the forefront. ‘Dear Summer Vol. 3’ is a direct reflection of that. It’s high-quality and innovative tracks from artists who are absolutely helping to shape our city’s sound,” said Chimel “ReaL P” Idiokitas, Co-Executive Producer and Curator of “Dear Summer Vol. 3” Mixtape. My hope is that this project empowers them to keep producing exceptional work and find and grow with their audience right here in Boston.”

Participating artists include:

Aniyé Music, Soul artist based in (Berklee/Greater Boston)

Cousin Stizz, Hip Hop artist based in Dorchester

Divine Sweater, Alternative artists in Greater Boston

Dutch ReBelle, Hip Hop artist based in Milton / Mattapan

EXITFAME, Hip Hop artist based in Roxbury

Kyle Ray, Country artist based in (Berklee/Back Bay)

Leia, Latin artist based in (Berklee/ Back Bay)

Lauren Jean, Pop/Soul artist based in (Berklee/Fenway)

Lisa Bello, R&B artist based in Hyde Park

ODIO, Afrobeats artist based in Dorchester

PVRIS, Pop artist based in Lowell

ZAMA, R&B / Afro-Caribbean artist based in Boston/Melrose

RIJAH, Acoustic Soul artist based in Berklee/Fenway

Soap.Wav, Hip-Hop/Alternative artist based in Cambridge

SVMBV, R&B/Soul artist based in Brockton

Tamera King, R&B artist based in Dorchester

Yanna G, R&B artist based in Dorchester

“I’m honored and grateful to be part of the Boston Music Mixtape. Six years ago, I was at rock bottom—being included in something this meaningful wasn’t even a thought back then. Through my music, I share the harsh realities of poverty and the consequences of bad choices,” said EXITFAME, Hip Hop artist based in Roxbury. “But I also highlight the comeback—the transformation—and what God can do in the life of someone who starts from the bottom. This is more than music, It’s a testimony.Thank you to the people who made this possible for me im forever grateful”

“Dear Summer” features appearances from the following 15 Bostonians who represent various neighborhoods, backgrounds and communities.

Mayor Michelle Wu, City of Boston

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, U.S. House of Representatives (MA-07)

Dr. Emmett G. Price III, Berklee College of Music

Imari Paris Jeffries, Embrace Boston

Dr. Noelle Trent, Museum of African American History

Gee Spin, OVO Sound 42

Colette Phillips, Get Konnected!

Bobby Boyd, The Record Co.

Latoya Lee, Berklee College of Music

Dart Adams, Boston Legends / Everyone250

Callie Crossley, WGBH

Senator Liz Miranda, MA State Senate

Josh Bhatti, The Bowery Presents

Terri Lyne Carrington, Berklee College of Music

Michael Curry, MA League of Community Health Centers

Additional credits for Dear Summer Vol. 3 include Marquis Neal, of Dorchester, as Lead studio Engineer and Berklee College of Music student Adalia, of Hyde Park, as a contributing producer.

Dear Summer Vol. 3 is available to stream now at boston.gov/dearsummermixtape on SoundCloud, Spotify, and Apple Music.