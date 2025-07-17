City Hall Plaza Summer Dance Parties Schedule

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment have kicked off a slate of summer dance events on City Hall Plaza, following the successful 11th annual Donna Summer Disco Party last week. In addition to the iconic Disco Party, which featured glow sticks, colorful lights, a disco ball, and the highly anticipated return of roller skating, the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment will continue to host the Dance Party Series, a three-part family-friendly summer celebration of music, movement, and cultural vibes on City Hall Plaza.

“Our Donna Summer Disco Party was an annual event honoring this local legend by bringing together community members through music, dance, and roller blading,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This event is always a great way for all residents across the city to come together for a fun night of family-friendly activities, and we look forward to more this summer.”

“These dance parties on City Hall Plaza are more than just celebrations—they’re expressions of Boston’s soul,” said John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment for the City of Boston. “From honoring the legacy of Donna Summer to highlighting the cultural richness of every corner of the city, we’re creating spaces where joy, movement, and community thrive. Our goal is to ensure all residents and visitors feel the heartbeat of Boston—lively, inclusive, and unforgettable.”

Event details are online at boston.gov/tourism and listed below:

Dance Party Series R&B Night

Friday, July 25, 2025, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

In collaboration with Silk R&B Night, celebrate silky-smooth R&B vibes on the dance floor, featuring DJ sets by ReaLP, IndaGo, and more.

Dance Party Series

Island Vibes Night

Saturday, August 9, 2025, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Feel the rhythm of the islands with sounds of Afro Beats, Salsa, Reggae, and Zouk, in collaboration with AfriQue Events. The DJ lineup includes DJ Prince, DJ Papadon, DJ Snax, and Ben Superior.

Dance Party Series

Old School Night

Friday, August 22, 2025, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Get down to the classics with DJ Bruno spinning throwback hits. This night pays homage to the golden eras of dance.

The Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment supports the tourism industry in Boston by producing events, supporting film and TV production, and marketing the city to conventions and visitors. Their mission is to advance tourism in Boston and promote participation in public celebrations from Boston residents and visitors. For more information, visit boston.gov/tourism or follow the department on social media @VisitBostonCity.