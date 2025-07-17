July 9 Officially Declared ‘Miguel Rosales Day’

By Dan Murphy

Benjamin Cheung Photo

Miguel Rosales (at right) is seen with his husband, John David Corey (at left) and District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan (center) on ‘Miguel Rosales Day’, Wednesday, July 8, at City hall.

Wednesday, July 9, was officially declared ‘Miguel Rosales Day’ in the City of Boston in honor of the transformative and indelible impact the venerable architect has made on the city’s infrastructure and skyline.

“Every day, thousands of people walk, bike, or drive across bridges that connect Boston’s neighborhoods—many of them brought to life through Miguel’s brilliance and hard work,” said District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan, who sponsored the resolution to bestow the honor upon Rosales, which came during the City Council’s meeting on July 9 at City Hall. “His bridges aren’t just about steel and stone, they’re about people. They center the pedestrian, they uplift neighborhoods, and they inspire civic pride.”

A longtime Beacon Hill resident, Rosales is the president and principal designer of the Boston-based firm, Rosales + Partners, and considered to be one of the most influential bridge architects in the nation. Born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, he moved to the Boston area 40 years ago to study urban and environmental design at MIT and has called the city home ever since. The Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge, the Frances Appleton Pedestrian Bridge, the revitalized Longfellow Bridge, and the newly dedicated William Felton “Bill Russell” Bridge are all among local examples of his iconic bridge design work. Rosales also served for five years on the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission, including as a stint as its chair.

Councilor Durkan’s resolution to honor Rosales describes him as “an internationally recognized architect and urban designer whose work has reshaped the Boston skyline through innovative and inspiring bridge designs” while asserting that “[his] talents are evident in his ability to create designs that are both visually pleasing and centered on the pedestrian experience, making lasting contributions that enrich residents’ daily engagement with their surroundings.”

Upon bestowing the honor on Rosales at City Hall, Councilor Durkan said, “While his contributions have received national and international recognition, I want to lift up something just as meaningful: Miguel is also a dedicated neighbor and a civic leader. Today, we honor more than the bridges Miguel has built. We honor the life he’s built here in Boston. We celebrate his legacy of design, his courage as a trailblazing architect and immigrant, and his unwavering belief that infrastructure can and should be beautiful.”

Rosales, who was joined at City Hall by family and friends, responded, “The opportunity to work on these bridges here in Boston has been an honor, and it is even more special to see how people have embraced them and how they have become a part of the culture. Thank you for this recognition.”

Afterwards, Rosales told this reporter: “Known as the Bridge Designer behind iconic structures such as the Zakim, Appleton, Russell, Markey, and Fore River bridges, I take pride in leaving a lasting impact on Boston’s landscape. Additionally, I had the privilege of being the architect for the restoration of the historic Longfellow Bridge across the Charles River. Currently, my focus lies on the innovative designs of the MBTA Draw 1 movable bridges and the Evans Way bridge in the Back Bay Fens. I extend my gratitude to the City of Boston, the MBTA, and Mass DOT for their continuous support and trust in my design expertise. I am thankful to the Boston community for embracing my bridge designs over the past two decades.”

Meanwhile, Rosales was also featured in the July 15 episode of WCVB-TV’s long-running, local newsmagazine, ‘Chronicle,’ devoted to bridges.