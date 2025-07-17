Mayor Wu Announces Launch of 2025 Boston Summer Eats Program

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the official launch of the 2025 Boston Summer Eats program, a citywide initiative providing free, nutritious meals to all youth ages 18 and under throughout summer. More than 30 sites will be open across the city through the end of August, ensuring that Boston’s children and teens have continued access to healthy meals when school is out.

Boston Summer Eats is a collaboration between the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice (OFJ), Boston Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services, Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), the YMCA of Greater Boston, and Project Bread. Together, these partners work to close the summer food gap by expanding access to healthy food through non-traditional and community-centered sites like libraries, farmers markets, parks, housing complexes, and youth-serving organizations.

“In Boston, we believe in taking every possible step for access to fresh, healthy food. The Boston Summer Eats program ensures our young people get nutritious food even when school isn’t in session,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thanks to our incredible community and city partners, we’re proud to deliver thousands of meals each day across Boston. Summer is a time for growth, joy, and connection, and it starts with healthy meals for our fastest growing Bostonians.”

The 2025 Boston Summer Eats program launched with a special kickoff event on Friday, July 11,, at the Paris Street Playground in East Boston,, celebrating the neighborhood’s vibrant community and its central role in supporting child nutrition and wellness. This event will raise awareness about the availability of free meals for youth across Boston and spotlight the collective efforts behind the program. Attendees will enjoy music, entertainment by Puppet Showplace Theater, games, resources from community organizations, give aways, and more. With 33 locations operating this summer, the kickoff will help spread the word about where and how families can access free, nutritious meals for youth throughout the season.

“At the Y, our mission is to ensure every young person has what they need to thrive,” said David Shapiro, CEO of Y of Greater Boston. “Summer Eats is more than a meal and nutrition program — it’s a gateway to belonging, a warm welcome into a caring community, and a chance for every child to feel supported, connected, and valued no matter the time of year. That benefits all of us.

“This program builds on our commitment to ensuring that students have access to local, healthy, and fresh meals year round,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “I’m grateful to our BPS Food and Nutrition Services team and to our city and community partners, who work tirelessly to ensure that every Boston student receives nutritious, free meals even when school is not in session.”

“The Summer Eats program is a vital investment in our children’s futures, making sure they have access to nutritious, delicious food at no cost to their families, even when schools are out,” said Erin McAleer, President & CEO of Project Bread, Massachusetts’ leading statewide food security organization. “Boston Summer Eats supports the community, helps ease families’ budgets, and brings fun summer programming together with healthy, accessible meals each day, an essential service to move the needle on ending hunger in the Commonwealth.”

“The Summer Eats program is an essential part of ensuring that every child has access to healthy meals in the same community spaces where they play, learn, and grow,” said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth & Families. “We’re proud to be part of this citywide effort to fight food insecurity and support Boston families.”

Residents who wish to access free meals for youth aged 18 and under can find meal sites at boston.gov/summer-eats or find additional locations across Massachusetts by calling Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline at 1-800-645-8333. Hours of operation at summer meal sites vary depending on the site, and most meal sites will offer breakfast and lunch. No registration or identification is required.

Alongside free meals provided through Boston Summer Eats, eligible families may also receive SUN Bucks, a new summer grocery benefit from the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance. SUN Bucks provides $120 per school-aged child to help families buy groceries while school is out. Most eligible families are automatically enrolled and will have received a card by mail. To check eligibility, apply, or learn more, visit mass.gov/sunbucks.

Together, Boston Summer Eats and SUN Bucks help ensure that children and teens across Boston have access to the food they need to stay healthy and nourished throughout the summer. For additional local food resources, visit boston.gov/food-resources.