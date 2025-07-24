Neighborhood Roundup

West End Museum’s events in July continue

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), will offer a Charlesbank Walking Tour, featuring the work of Architect Guy Lowell, on Saturday, July 26, beginning at 11 a.m. at the museum.

In conjunction with the museum’s special exhibit, ‘Charlesbank,’ join former West End Museum curator Duane Lucia on a walking tour of the Charlesbank. Learn more about the work of architect Guy Lowell (1870-1927), his footprint in the development of the Charlesbank, which is still evident today.

For more information and tickets, which cost $12.51 each, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charlesbank-walking-tour-featuring-the-work-of-architect-guy-lowell-tickets.

The museum will offer its ‘Wild Women of Boston Author Talk,’ with Dina Vargo, on Tuesday, July 29, at 6 p.m.

Learn about the sisters of the Sons of Liberty and the lives of reformers, socialites, criminals, and madams who shaped the City of Boston. From the West End’s bicyclist pioneers to the activists who led a fashion boycott to civil rights heroines, author Dina Vargo explores the stories of the ‘Wild Women of the Hub.’

For more information and tickets, priced at $12.51 each, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-women-of-boston-author-talk-with-dina-vargo-tickets-1403834028369?aff=oddtdtcreator

This programming is being made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Nichols House Museum to offer upcoming programs

The Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mount Vernon St., is offering a Summer Evening Museum Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m.

Visit the air-conditioned museum for a look back at life on Beacon Hill at the turn of the 20th century. Hear stories about the Nichols family’s varied careers, educations, and passions – and the art colony where they went to escape the city heat. Step out of time and see the house bathed in summer evening light.

The museum will also offer its ‘Brahmins & Bohemians Beacon Hill Walking Tour’ on Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Beacon Hill was a hotbed of creativity, with artists and craftspeople living and working (and partying) in quaint quarters up and down the Hill. On this walking tour, we’ll stroll past their homes, studios, and cafes while we chat about these fascinating residents, sharing stories of unconventional women, LGBTQ+ communities, and the moment when the Hill was the most avant-garde spot in the city.

For more information and to register for these programs, visit nicholshousemuseum.org.

Lymph Flow Chair Yoga coming Aug. 6 to MGH’s Blum Center

Lymph Flow Chair Yoga is coming Wednesday, Aug. 6, from noon to 1 p.m. to the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus).

The featured speaker for this in-person Lymph Flow Yoga session will be Barbara Tobin, OTR/L, CLT-LANA, CYT, Reiki Master, who will help guests focus on improving their lymphatic health through self-manual lymph drainage routine, breathing techniques, and mindful meditation.

This session is free and open to everyone of all levels and abilities. No special equipment is needed. You will be seated in a chair for this session. Space is limited on a first come, first served basis. No registration is needed.

Athenaeum offers ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ photo exhibit

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., is offering its ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ exhibit, which features the photographic work of Massachusetts-based Edwin Hale Lincoln (1848–1938), highlighting his career dedicated to documenting and preserving New England’s wildflowers through Sept. 5.

This exhibit presents, together for the first time in over a century, Lincoln’s botanical photographs, glass plate negatives, and his collected pressed specimens of flowers from his 1910-1914 self-published series of the same name. Through Lincoln’s preservationist lens, visitors will experience a meticulous photographic practice capturing botanical methodology, artistry, and the timeless allure and beauty of New England’s wildflowers.

More information on Athenaeum programs and events is available at: bostonathenaeum.org/events.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).