WECA Hosts Candidates Night for Councilor At-Large Hopefuls

Courtesy of West End Civic Association
The West End Civic Association (WECA) hosted a very successful candidates’ night on July 10. Attending were nine of the 10 candidates running for the four councilor-at-large seats. This included all four of the incumbents. Each candidate presented their background, their accomplishments, and their priorities
and goals if elected. The preliminary election is Sept. 9, and the final election is Nov. 4. WECA will not meet in August. The next meeting is Thursday, Sept. 11.

