Overnight Double Lane Closures on Route 1 NB and SB over Webster Avenue

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be implementing overnight double lane closure on Route 1 northbound and southbound during weeknights for approximately three weeks. These impacts are scheduled to occur Monday night to Thursday night from approximately 10:00 p.m., through 5:00 a.m.

The lane closures are necessary to establish a work zone which will enable crews and contractors to carry out work as part of the ongoing project to clean, paint, and make steel and concrete repairs to Webster Avenue Bridge on Route 1.

Appropriate signage and law enforcement details will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

