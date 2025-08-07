Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Help us keep the gas lamps and trees free of permits

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, August 6th, 6pm via Zoom

Architecture Committee – Monday, August 18th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Upcoming BHCA Events

First Friday Coffee Hour – September 5th, 8:30-9:30am, 74 Joy Street

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 27th, 6pm, flat of Mt. Vernon

Fall Hill Fest – Sunday, September 28th, 12-4pm, flat of Mt. Vernon

For further information on BHCA events, including Zoom links for these meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.

Help us keep the gas lamps and trees free of permits!

With the busy moving season approaching, No Parking/No Standing permits will be everywhere. When you see expired parking permits, please remove them by cutting the tape or wire completely and discarding in the nearest trash can. Please remove any tape or tie-wraps as well. Although movers and contractors are asked to remove the permits they put up, many signs remain. Help us keep the neighborhood beautiful!

BRAP Community Meeting

Have you heard about BRAP?

The Boston Rodent Action Plan (BRAP) is a new initiative to combat the rodent population in the city of Boston. BRAP is a coordinated, multi-agency initiative to mitigate the rodent population in Boston and provide a greater quality of life for residents and visitors. Under the leadership of the Mayor’s Office, Operations Cabinet, and Inspectional Services Department, BRAP brings together key stakeholders from several City departments to collaborate on rodent mitigation strategy and leverage a wide range of expertise. The Inspectional Services Department (ISD) commissioned this report to determine and address Boston’s rodent control needs. Renowned urban rodentologist, Dr. Bobby Corrigan, authored the report detailing the factors contributing to Boston’s rodent population. You can read the report at boston.gov by searching for the BRAP plan.

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is part of a BRAP focus group to consider solutions to this problem. Additionally, there will be a city-led Community Engagement Meeting on Tuesday, August 12th, at 6pm via Zoom for any interested neighbors. E-mail [email protected] for the Zoom details or call the BHCA office.

In September, John Ulrich, ISD’s Assistant Commissioner for Environmental Services, will be our guest at the September 5th BHCA Coffee Hour at 8:30am. He will discuss the plan and how we can do our part.

2025 Annual Appeal – Support the work we do for you!

The BHCA works every day to answer your calls and emails and respond to your concerns. We work with the city to improve life on Beacon Hill by advocating for brick repairs and repaving. We connect with utility companies to provide you with up-to-date information about how your address will be impacted. We are always available.

With your 2025 Annual Appeal donation, you can support this work we do for you.

Please make a tax-deductible gift today by visiting bhcivic.org or by mailing your contribution to the BHCA at 74 Joy Street, Boston MA 02114.

Together, we will keep Beacon Hill a thriving and connected community. We appreciate your ongoing support and our thanks to all who have already contributed!